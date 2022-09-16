Read full article on original website
Robert Sklare
3d ago
With Fox charging officers for doing their job Chicago is going to be more of a crime and war zone. And no bail will mean the criminals control the streets. The police have their hands tied.
Billy P
3d ago
looks like another law coming for the law abiding while criminals continue with a free pass. How many victims will it take? How many victims will never see justice for the crimes committed against them? Wake up people your being used and abused by the criminals and the politicians you keep voting into office!
Jenly
3d ago
So very glad to you Mr. King for using your skills from the 181st battalion wing in Terre Haute. I believe you were right about the woman being your angel . so so happy for you. Damn Thugs!!
