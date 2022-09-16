ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 88

Robert Sklare
3d ago

With Fox charging officers for doing their job Chicago is going to be more of a crime and war zone. And no bail will mean the criminals control the streets. The police have their hands tied.

Reply(21)
47
Billy P
3d ago

looks like another law coming for the law abiding while criminals continue with a free pass. How many victims will it take? How many victims will never see justice for the crimes committed against them? Wake up people your being used and abused by the criminals and the politicians you keep voting into office!

Reply(2)
31
Jenly
3d ago

So very glad to you Mr. King for using your skills from the 181st battalion wing in Terre Haute. I believe you were right about the woman being your angel . so so happy for you. Damn Thugs!!

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Judge won't block release of video showing shooting that led to charges against 2 Chicago cops

CHICAGO - A judge refused Monday to block a civilian oversight agency from releasing video of a shooting that led to criminal charges against two Chicago police officers. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is set to release surveillance video of the July 22 shooting in Pilsen sometime this week, days after State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges against Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan King
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in large crowd in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in South Loop early Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Plymouth around 12:46 a.m.Police said the unidentified man was standing with a large group on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the face and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Chicago Police Department#Fox News Digital#Air National Guardsman
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Police investigate after man killed in "violent confrontation" on Lake Michigan shoreline

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- The Lake County Major Crime Task Force continues to investigate after a man was killed during a "violent confrontation" on the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday morning. Authorities said around 5:10 a.m., Highland Park police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road for a report of an unconscious person on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Upon arrival, police discovered the man who was pronounced dead.It was determined the location of the incident was Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, located at 117 Sheridan Road, in unincorporated Lake Forest. Preliminary investigation shows that a 45-year-old man, who lives...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy