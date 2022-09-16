ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Creating a New Business within a Business

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

By Beverly Kievman Copen

Verde Valley News – It seems ironic that during the 2+ years of the pandemic, so many creative, innovative businesses were invented.  That has been fantastic.  And now I present another way to create a new idea – within an existing business.  Two women became friends in Arizona.  One, Mary Rush, is a gifted artist; the other, me, a photographer.  Both of us are entrepreneurs and authors.  We both admired and respected one another’s talent.  I had even taken a painting lesson from Mary during an art hike.

Almost two years ago I moved from Sedona, Arizona to Rome, Georgia.  Mary lives in the Verde Valley, near Sedona.  We continued to follow one another on social media.  I was intrigued that Mary had created a business using her paintings on clothing and outsourcing the production to another party.  Her website. WildfeatherArtsy.com was full of fun, colorful, “artsy” casual clothes.  Just my style.  I ordered a pair of her “leggings/ yoga pants” that was a photograph of an underwater scene.  They were comfortable, cute, and fun to wear.  I even bought a sweatshirt for my partner, Ken.  I went back to the website to see other designs, but there were none.  Oh.  So, I wrote to Mary and asked her about that.  She said she didn’t have another yet.  Ah ha.  Then I asked her if she might want to try a few of my photographs on the leggings.  The answer was a resounding YES.    Within a few days, Mary had created a “collection”, in my name, using my photographs on different clothing items.  Naturally, I had to buy a couple of them to try on.  As I wore them around my home at The Spires at Berry College, the comments were delightful, and other residents started to order and wear their own from the ”Beverly K. Copen Collection”.

Mary and I are having such fun creating and producing these “order online” clothes.  Our collection is now on her website, https://wildfeatherartsy.com/collections/beverly-k-copen-collection .  We have created a new business within a business.  Sometimes we just have to keep our eyes open for the opportunity door to be wide open.

See my new collection of fun artsy wear and gear online at https://wildfeatherartsy.com/blogs/news/artsy-hero-beverly-k-copen-her-new-collection. Website: http://beverlycopen.com

This post Creating a New Business within a Business originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

WILLOWS KITCHEN & WINE BAR OPENS AT POCO DIABLO RESORT

SEDONA, AZ — The Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar has just opened at Poco Diablo Resort, a longtime cornerstone of Sedona hospitality. Part of a $22 million dollar renovation project, Willows offers a superb new dining option for resort guests, Sedona locals and visitors alike, promising to become a culinary destination in its own right. Under [...] This post WILLOWS KITCHEN & WINE BAR OPENS AT POCO DIABLO RESORT originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Beauty of Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona Az: As a Sedonan I can say with great pride and sincerity that there is no other place on earth I would rather live. Sure, there’s traffic every once-in-a-while but so what? Compared to driving in New York where I lived most of my life, driving in Sedona is a piece [...] This post The Beauty of Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Housing Opportunities In Sedona

By City Council Vice-Mayor Scott Jablow Sedona News: A vibrant and healthy community boasts an adequate stock of diverse housing opportunities to meet the needs of the residents and the workforce that supports our economy.  The Sedona City Council vision includes housing for all levels of income and care needs, from rental apartments to home [...] This post Housing Opportunities In Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Zig Zag Path

By Amaya Gayle Gregory We each have our own thing. It’s where our paths have taken us and it is precious and valuable, not to mention it feels right to us. Some of us catch fire with our things, so much so that we teach our path to others, endorsing it as the way to [...] This post Zig Zag Path originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Sedona, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Sedona.Biz

Clarkdale Museum to open

Verde Valley News – The CHSM Board of Directors is immensely pleased to announce that the Museum will open its doors on October 1, 2022, coinciding with Clarktoberfest. Visitors are welcome from noon until 5:00 pm. Volunteers have been busy during the Museum’s hiatus and are excited share their hard work. New exhibits have been [...] This post Clarkdale Museum to open originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Discovering Sedona Magic : Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village Annual Fall Events

Sedona News: Locals and tourists look forward to the annual events of Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village. Exquisitely curated with attention to history and their entertainment value… these events are some of the most delightful in Sedona. The outside ambiance of Tlaquepaque enhances the decorations, and colorful, large installations—creating a feeling of magnificence. While the [...] This post Discovering Sedona Magic : Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village Annual Fall Events originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival joins theater venues around the world to present the Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 23-29

Sedona News – Film lovers in Sedona will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, Sept. 23-29, hosted by the Sedona International Film Festival. The final ten Manhattan [...] This post Sedona Film Festival joins theater venues around the world to present the Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 23-29 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

EVAA Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson

Verde Valley News – El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson for his watercolor painting titled SAC. Ever since I can remember, drawing and painting has held a place in my soul. I was always drawing in Grade school, cartoons mainly. When art classes became electives in Junior [...] This post EVAA Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Idea#Art#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program Sept. 24

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival presents “An Evening with Ted: Pursuing Beauty in Northern Arizona” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.  Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona, the Colorado Plateau and Northern/Central Arizona from a perspective that [...] This post Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program Sept. 24 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Verde Valley Workshop 1

Sedona News – Presented by VVREO and the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), this workshop will give you an introduction into the Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Competition, what to expect, and how to put your best foot forward. We will also introduce you to LivePlan, a helpful online business planning tool, the fee for [...] This post Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Verde Valley Workshop 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters

Sedona News – Love quilting? Got questions? Members of the Red Rock Quilters will be the featured guests for Monday at the Museum on Monday, September 26th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Perhaps bring a small project to work on and enjoy the fellowship of quilting by getting your questions answered or just talking about [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Take Your Photography to the Next Level

Sedona News – Join the Sedona Camera Club for a presentation by Sedona resident and professional photographer Bob Coates.  The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Christ Lutheran Church,  25 Chapel Road, Sedona.  Doors open at 5:30. Bob will speak on taking your photography to a different level utilizing post-processing [...] This post Take Your Photography to the Next Level originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Sedona.Biz

SedonaKind to Teach About Kindness at OLLI

Sedona News – SedonaKind will host a three hour workshop with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) entitled “Benefits of and Creative Ways to Share Kindness” on Thursday, November 10th, at 1pm.  This special, one time workshop will take place at the Sedona Center of Yavapai College at 4215 Arts Village Drive. The simplest acts [...] This post SedonaKind to Teach About Kindness at OLLI originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: The Pioneers … In The Beginning

… spent most of the day working on the article for Sedona Monthly, November edition, on The Humane Society of Sedona and what their presence has done for us and influenced our lives. It began in December of 1999 when we brought Nimbus home from the shelter … he always liked to burrow into blankets [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: The Pioneers … In The Beginning originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Community Library is pleased to be part of the 2022 NASA ASTRO CAMP® Collaborative Partners Program

Camp Verde News – Tweens and teens (10-17) can participate each Friday at 2pm through September in the Teen Library, exploring Heliophysics (sun science), Earth Science, Astrophysics, and Planetary Science through crafts, projects, and experiments. The Artemis Generation will get the chance to get involved in and experience Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), inspiring [...] This post Camp Verde Community Library is pleased to be part of the 2022 NASA ASTRO CAMP® Collaborative Partners Program originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Origami Swan

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Energetically, I had mastered the trick of folding my body in upon itself. It happens at the energetic level even if it doesn’t manifest in the physical appearance. I folded myself up, tipping the crown chakra energy down towards my little Buddha belly and wrapping my shoulders inward to fill in [...] This post Origami Swan originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Up Canyon and Mountains

… over the last 20+ years I have spent hundreds of hours in the air photographing the landscape of Sedona and northern Arizona from the air and especially the last fifteen or so years my motorglider served as an aerial tripod as I experimented with shooting the terrain from various altitudes, angles, times of day [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Up Canyon and Mountains originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Sculpting at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

Sedona News – There’s a certain mystery that surrounds the creation of art, especially bronze sculptures, which require so many steps along the way. Award-winning bronze wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe seeks to demystify the process when he steps into the spotlight on Friday, October 7, for Class Act. Ken, who prefers to sculpt from [...] This post Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Sculpting at Rowe Fine Art Gallery originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Chess Club starting at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library will be hosting a Chess Club on the first and third Tuesday of each month, beginning Tuesday, September 20. The event will be held in the Founders Room. For all ages and skill levels, whether you are new to the game, or an experienced player, join other community members during [...] This post Camp Verde Chess Club starting at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona VortiFest Returns Sept. 23rd and 24th with Arrested Development, G. Love and Special Sauce

SEDONA, ARIZ. (September 10, 2022) – Magical, spiritual and just plain musically awesome VortiFest, Sedona’s premier music festival, returns this fall with a two-day celebration of music, art, culture and community in the vortex of Sedona’s mystical red rock country. Presented by Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, multi-platinum two-time Grammy-Award winning Arrested Development and Grammy Award-nominated [...] This post Sedona VortiFest Returns Sept. 23rd and 24th with Arrested Development, G. Love and Special Sauce originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
343
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy