The Shadow French Manicure Is a Dark, Trippy Twist on the Classic
What do you get when you combine your classic french manicure with the kind of dark, twisty optical illusion you'd only expect to see on Criss Angel's Mindfreak stage? Allow us to introduce you to the "shadow" french manicure, a moodier take on the comeback trend that's objectively more fun than watching someone pull a rabbit out of a hat.
Birth flowers by month and their special meanings
Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
hypebeast.com
Kenny Scharf Releases 'BLIMY' Screenprint With JRP Editions
Kenny Scharf and JRP Editions are back with a new screenprint dubbed BLIMY. The circular artwork is a follow-up to a recent print the American Pop artist released back in October and comes after a string of collaborations and gallery shows, including collections with Pull&Bear and Vilebrequin, along with a solo exhibition at Gallery Hyundai in Seoul.
Benzinga
The Wav Room presents music and artwork in soundwave art prints and handcrafted frames.
"Art for the wavemaker. Let your walls speak, let your walls sing. Make waves in your space." Art is a powerful expression that gives people infinite room for appreciation. Art is more than just material things; it is deeply embedded in everything people experience daily. Music is an art form that is universally appreciated, and The Wav Room combines music and artwork to create innovative pieces.
Hollywood had a fascination with Shall we gather at the river
Shall we gather at the riverNorthern Baptist Association Sreenshot. SHALL WE GATHER AT THE RIVER is a beautiful Christian hymn that speaks of the saints gathering together in the afterlife. Sometimes the song is known simply as At THE RIVER or BEAUTIFUL RIVER. This hymn was written in 1864 by poet, gospel music composer, and Baptist minister Robert Lowry (1826-1899). It is now in the public domain and once upon a time Hollywood seemed captivated by the hymn.
Furniture and paintings dating back to 17th century from country manor house once home to Florence Nightingale and where poet Lord Byron entertained his mistress go on sale for £650,000
Furniture and paintings dating back to the Georgian era from a country manor house home to Florence Nightingale and Lord Byron has gone on sale for £650,000. Stand-out items at Kinsham Court in Herefordshire include an £80,000 satinwood commode and four paintings of the Arkwright family - who were influential in the industrial revolution - for £230,000.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 160
During a rare break in recent months, I was taking a sorely needed leisurely stroll along a bicycle path in a park for a few moments of relaxation — and, of course, something that I saw caught my eye of which I had to take a photograph. What Is...
Time Out Global
Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple is open till late for two special light-ups this autumn
A few times a year, the breathtaking Kiyozumi-dera Temple that overlooks Kyoto city hosts special nighttime visits, where the temple’s structures and surrounding foliage are illuminated for a mesmerising display. The Buddhist temple, which is over 1,200 years old, is part of the Unesco World Heritage Site known collectively as the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.
Grandmother rifles through her glove box looking for Peter Rabbit
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother-in-law was a lot of fun. She had her fair share of funny stories. This is one of her stories that she loved to share, and we all had a great laugh. One year her favorite gas station was giving away a series of books, including Peter Rabbit.
‘A class of his own’: Sale of rare Bacon works marks 30th anniversary of artist’s death
The auction will include rarely seen paintings, a rug, photographs and letters
La Princesse de Trébizonde review – Offenbach’s comedy of nouveau riche values is on the money
The history of Offenbach’s La Princesse de Trébizonde is essentially a tale of bad timing. It was first performed in Baden Baden in the summer of 1869, before a hugely successful transfer to Offenbach’s own theatre, the Bouffes-Parisiens, the following winter. The operetta was taken off, however, during the Franco-Prussian war, and never reestablished itself in the repertory when public opinion swung against its German-born composer after the French defeat. Its outings remain infrequent, though Opera Rara have now revived it in concert, with Paul Daniel conducting the London Philharmonic and an excellent, largely francophone cast.
“It’s about self-exploration and healing, as well as thinking of a more esoteric way to create a body of work,” mused Dimitra Petsa after the screening of her latest collection’s accompanying film, The Moon Tastes of Wine. “Where does artistic impulse come from? Why is there not one clear route to achieving success in creativity?”
xpn.org
Legendary bluesman Taj Mahal was silly, swinging, and seductive on the River stage
Taj Mahal’s XPNFest set was a sunny, celebratory blend of blues with the sounds of the Caribbean islands. When Taj Mahal performs, it sounds like his voice and his guitar are having a conversation with each other. The legendary blues musician held court on the River stage last night, surrounded by a ring of string instruments—including his signature ukulele, which he pronounced “oo-koo-lay-lay”—and his trusty long-standing band.
