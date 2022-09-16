Sun Prairie Public Library seeks input to develop three-year strategic plan

The Sun Prairie Public Library is looking for the public’s help in developing a new three-year strategic plan.

The strategic plan will assist the library staff and trustees to develop an action plan and prioritize library projects for the coming three years. Keeping in mind unexpected trends and changes in the profession, the plan will be drafted to allow the library flexibility to adapt its offerings to best meet its goals.

“This is a three year plan for 2023-2025 and the library is working with ReThinking Libraries, a library consulting firm,” said Svetha Hetzler, Sun Prairie Public Library Director.

“A key component to the strategic planning process is community input through surveys and listening sessions,” Hetzler added. “The end result will be a plan for the Sun Prairie Public Library that will clearly identify the needs and aspirations of the community with both quantitative and qualitative data.”

Community conditions are also subject to change and, as Sun Prairie grows and evolves, the library’s activities are expected to adjust in order to respond to those shifts.

Despite anticipated changes, the Sun Prairie Public Library will maintain its organizational mission, which guides the strategic plan.

“The 2017-2022 Strategic Plan has been a useful tool in helping the library staff and library board prioritize activities,” Hetzler said. “We will be hosting three general community listening sessions and three special sessions during the week of September 26th. One of the general sessions will be a virtual Zoom session. We ask that community members join us for the session that best fits their schedule.”

General sessions• Monday, Sept. 26 from 6-7 p.m., Library Community Room;

• Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 9:30-10:30 am, Library Community Room; and

• Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6-7 p.m. via ZOOM (Virtual Meeting).

Special sessions• Monday, Sept. 26 from 8-9 a.m., Library Community Room with community and business leaders;

• Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 6-7 p.m., Library Community Room, with educators and caregivers;

• Thursday, Sept. 29 from 8-9 a.m., Library Community Room, with Library volunteers.

Surveys can be taken any time between now and Friday, Oct. 7. Hard copies of the survey will be available at the library. Registration details and the online survey can be found on the Sun Prairie Public Library’s website: https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/strategic-planning .

“We want to hear from everyone, including those that may not currently use the library’s services or resources so that we can better meet the needs of everyone in the community,” Hetzler said.

For more information visit www.sunlib.org or call 608-825-7323.