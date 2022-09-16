Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
dayton.com
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut punch feeling’
Rolling Mill Brewing Co. opened on First Avenue five years ago. The long-term impact of COVID-19 and rising prices of products claimed the life of another Butler County business. Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the...
dayton.com
Renaissance Festival adds more food options
With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
dayton.com
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
dayton.com
Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location
Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors in Huber Heights at the end of May, has closed. “First & foremost, we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us as a small local business,” a Sept. 18 post on Chicka Wing’s Facebook page said. “We have tried our hardest to work with the consistent increase of, well, everything & it’s an uphill battle we can’t seem to win. Unfortunately, we’ve decided to close our doors.”
dayton.com
TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?
That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else. For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
dayton.com
Author Andrea Wang draws on Yellow Springs childhood in her award-winning book ‘Watercress’
Andrea Wang is a 2022 Ohioana winner for her book “Watercress.” The author, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, lived in Yellow Springs as a child. She draws on her experiences of growing up in one of two Asian American families in the village in the 1970s. Wang, who...
dayton.com
The King of Rant is back in Dayton for one night
Lewis Black (a.k.a. The King of Rant) will stop in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 23 to bring his Off The Rails tour to the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live. Black said the tour name is self-explanatory. “I don’t think we are on the rails,” he said. “We are completely...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best BBQ? Here are the finalists
In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best BBQ has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
Preble County Pork Festival returns this weekend after originally being cancelled
EATON — Pork lovers unite, the big weekend is finally here!. The Preble County Pork Festival is coming to Preble County Fairgrounds this weekend after originally being cancelled due to rising costs. Festival goers can experience all things pork, live music, pig races, cooking demos, a beer and wine...
dayton.com
Dayton Concours d’Elegance: Classic car heaven
Dayton History’s main campus turned into a classic car lover’s paradise this weekend for the 15th year during Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park. Thousands of people flocked to Carillon Historical Park to see the roughly 180 automobiles on display, which included a diverse mix of antique and vintage cars and motorcycles.
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
dayton.com
Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area
A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
Eaton Register Herald
Pig out this wekend!
EATON —The 51st Preble County Pork Festival returns to Eaton Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, bringing back the beloved food, fun and crafts thousands of visitors from around the state and country travel here for each year. Hundreds of crafts vendors, educational exhibits, and pork in all its forms...
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Tips on transferring mums from flower pot to your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite our warm weekend, it's time to think about fall!. Mums are blooming more and more each day at Darby Creek Nursery. Chrysanthemums, known for their wonderful range of autumn colors, transfer well from pot to garden. When choosing where to plant, remember mums require...
dayton.com
Kettering Ice Arena open for season, new pro shop underway
The Kettering Ice Arena is open for the 2022-2023 season with a few updates and a new pro shop on the way. Tony Habart, manager of the Kettering Ice Arena, said people throughout the area have a lot to look forward to this season. From monthly themed skates to upgrades including new LED lighting and safety nets, the arena will be even better.
