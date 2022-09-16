Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors in Huber Heights at the end of May, has closed. “First & foremost, we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us as a small local business,” a Sept. 18 post on Chicka Wing’s Facebook page said. “We have tried our hardest to work with the consistent increase of, well, everything & it’s an uphill battle we can’t seem to win. Unfortunately, we’ve decided to close our doors.”

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO