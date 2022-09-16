ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Renaissance Festival adds more food options

With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food. The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive...
HARVEYSBURG, OH
dayton.com

Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location

Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors in Huber Heights at the end of May, has closed. “First & foremost, we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us as a small local business,” a Sept. 18 post on Chicka Wing’s Facebook page said. “We have tried our hardest to work with the consistent increase of, well, everything & it’s an uphill battle we can’t seem to win. Unfortunately, we’ve decided to close our doors.”
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?

That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else. For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.
DAYTON, OH
consistentlycurious.com

19 Awesome Things To Do In Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

The King of Rant is back in Dayton for one night

Lewis Black (a.k.a. The King of Rant) will stop in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 23 to bring his Off The Rails tour to the Victoria Theatre courtesy of Dayton Live. Black said the tour name is self-explanatory. “I don’t think we are on the rails,” he said. “We are completely...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best BBQ? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best BBQ has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first couple weeks. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Concours d’Elegance: Classic car heaven

Dayton History’s main campus turned into a classic car lover’s paradise this weekend for the 15th year during Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park. Thousands of people flocked to Carillon Historical Park to see the roughly 180 automobiles on display, which included a diverse mix of antique and vintage cars and motorcycles.
DAYTON, OH
roadtirement.com

Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill

East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Enjoy the last weekend of summer at multiple festivals across Dayton area

A perfect weekend is ahead of us. From events celebrating food and culture to festivals kicking off the start of fall, there’s plenty to do across the Miami Valley. Take advantage of the expected 80-degree weather by attending one or several of the following events. WHERE: RiverScape MetroPark, 111...
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Pig out this wekend!

EATON —The 51st Preble County Pork Festival returns to Eaton Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, bringing back the beloved food, fun and crafts thousands of visitors from around the state and country travel here for each year. Hundreds of crafts vendors, educational exhibits, and pork in all its forms...
EATON, OH
golfcourseindustry.com

Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility

Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Kettering Ice Arena open for season, new pro shop underway

The Kettering Ice Arena is open for the 2022-2023 season with a few updates and a new pro shop on the way. Tony Habart, manager of the Kettering Ice Arena, said people throughout the area have a lot to look forward to this season. From monthly themed skates to upgrades including new LED lighting and safety nets, the arena will be even better.
KETTERING, OH

