Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday
Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
Montague Soapbox Race on Sunday in Turners Falls
The Sixth Annual Montague Soapbox Races will be held in Turners Falls on the Unity Park hill on Sunday.
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield. The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
Mid-Autumn Festival at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow
The Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts (CAWM) will be having their Mid-Autumn Festival/Asian Family Day at the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow on Saturday.
Polish community gathers at Holy Trinity Church’s Fall Festival
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of Holy Trinity Church in Westfield enjoyed a Fall Festival on Sunday afternoon. The celebration took place at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke. Western Mass News stopped by the gathering to learn more about the event. “A big Polish picnic here, and we celebrate the feast...
Big E brings new, small, local businesses to its Front Porch
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- For the next three weekends Tina D’Agostino will be bringing her floral arrangements, potted succulents and mini-Halloween pumpkins to the Eastern States Exposition as part of the Front Porch area that is attracting a host of local and new businesses to the Big E. “As a...
Vintage car show on Sunday to raise money for Shriners
Join Melha Shriners Vintage Auto at their Car Show on Sunday in Chicopee to raise money for Shriners Hospitals.
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returned in-person on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Springfield on Sunday for the annual Puerto Rican Parade. Western Mass News was there to experience all the excitement. “This is always one of the things that we’re looking forward to every year, to be here and support...
A Beautiful Start to your Sunday, but Wet Weather looks to come in for Sunday Night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was a beautiful day, a top 10 weather day! Today we reached highs in the lower 70′s. 71 in Springfield and Westfield, 69 in Pittsfield. Temperature’s tonight are expected to fall into the middle and upper 50′s, with mostly clear skies. And with wildfires out west, there is some smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. So overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning, we could see a milky, smoky looking sunrise.
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
Longmeadow hosts second annual Pride Festival
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered together in Longmeadow on Sunday for the town’s second annual Pride Festival. The colorful, family-friendly event featured live music, guest speakers, local food trucks, vendors, and face painting!. People who attended Sunday’s celebration told Western Mass News it’s important to have events...
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
Springfield Boys & Girls Club celebrates National Day for Kids
It was a day of celebration and fun in Springfield Saturday afternoon as the Boys & Girls Club Family Center celebrated National Day for Kids.
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Worcester; residents encouraged to be on alert
An invasive insect that has been seen throughout the northeast U.S. has now been detected in Worcester, officials say. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources detected the spotted lanternfly in the area, according to a Facebook post from the city of Worcester. Residents are encouraged to be on alert for the insects and report if they see one.
Donations collected locally for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News met with Enlace de Familia, an organization in Holyoke that is helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona. They said some of their employees have family members in Puerto Rico and they are in need of supplies as clean-up is underway on the island.
Emergency Response Drill at Holyoke Mall on Sunday
There will be an Emergency Response Drill at the Holyoke mall on Sunday starting at 6:00p.m.
Inflation leading to higher prices for Big E vendors, fairgoers
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tens of thousands of people have been enjoying The Big E fair in West Springfield and many of them are noticing something new from Big E vendors: higher prices. You can find just about all your fair food favorites at The Big E and you...
