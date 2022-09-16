ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday

Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield. The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Polish community gathers at Holy Trinity Church's Fall Festival

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of Holy Trinity Church in Westfield enjoyed a Fall Festival on Sunday afternoon. The celebration took place at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke. Western Mass News stopped by the gathering to learn more about the event. “A big Polish picnic here, and we celebrate the feast...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines

SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returned in-person on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Springfield on Sunday for the annual Puerto Rican Parade. Western Mass News was there to experience all the excitement. “This is always one of the things that we’re looking forward to every year, to be here and support...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

A Beautiful Start to your Sunday, but Wet Weather looks to come in for Sunday Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was a beautiful day, a top 10 weather day! Today we reached highs in the lower 70′s. 71 in Springfield and Westfield, 69 in Pittsfield. Temperature’s tonight are expected to fall into the middle and upper 50′s, with mostly clear skies. And with wildfires out west, there is some smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. So overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning, we could see a milky, smoky looking sunrise.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow hosts second annual Pride Festival

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered together in Longmeadow on Sunday for the town’s second annual Pride Festival. The colorful, family-friendly event featured live music, guest speakers, local food trucks, vendors, and face painting!. People who attended Sunday’s celebration told Western Mass News it’s important to have events...
LONGMEADOW, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Donations collected locally for those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News met with Enlace de Familia, an organization in Holyoke that is helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Fiona. They said some of their employees have family members in Puerto Rico and they are in need of supplies as clean-up is underway on the island.
HOLYOKE, MA

Community Policy