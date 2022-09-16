Read full article on original website
WOLF
Man pleads guilty to aggravated indecent assault of child between ages 5 and 10
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters announced Monday that a Factoryville man entered a guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault without consent. Shortly before jury selection was set to begin for what was anticipated to be a five-day jury trial, 54-year-old Todd Alan Kendall,...
WOLF
Sunbury man faces felony aggravated assault charge following weekend stabbing
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A 20-year-old Sunbury man is facing a felony charge after police say he stabbed another man on Sunday Night. According to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, officers were dispatched to 6th and Reagan streets around 7 PM for a reported stabbing. At the scene,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police are a looking for a man accused of lewd conduct in a Carbon County community. The man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking past a park in Lansford. Police say they're still trying to figure out who the man is. Anyone with information is asked...
Remains found in Pennsylvania identified as teen missing since 1969
Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are those of a teen who went missing in 1969.
WOLF
Woman caught attempting to steal nearly $1K worth of unpaid merchandise
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick woman is facing a felony retail theft charge after police say she walked out of Target in Wilkes-Barre Township with nearly $1,000 worth of unpaid merchandise. According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, 55-year-old Barbara Ann Franklin was seen walking to her white Nissan...
wkok.com
Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
Woman dragged out of store by backpack straps
Shamokin, Pa. — Surveillance video allegedly showed a man punching a woman in the head and dragging her out of a store by the strap of her backpack. Austin Snyder was later found by police in a wooded area near the store with the woman after Coal Township Police were called. The 22-year-old Snyder told authorities the woman wanted her backpack back and was following him, police said. Officer Cody...
Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Not guilty verdict in Monroe County 'castle doctrine' homicide case
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE:. After deliberating for hours, a jury reached a verdict in Monroe County. They found 68 year old Randy Halterman not guilty on all counts. In January of 2021, Halterman killed Adam Schultz and shot Schultz's girlfriend after they trespassed into his rundown home. His defense...
Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
Teen dies in Lehigh County crash, coroner says
An 18-year-old man died Friday in a car crash in Lehigh County, according to the county coroner. Gabriel R. Whitesell, of Hershey, died in the 8:35 p.m. Friday crash on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township
Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
One woman dead after collision in Union County
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A Mifflinburg woman died as a result of a collision with a tree in the early hours of Saturday morning, in Union County. According to PSP-Milton, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, Melissa Dziadzio, 31, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when she was fatally […]
skooknews.com
Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000
A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
Lockdown ends for several Allentown schools as juvenile with gun is arrested, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE 2: The lockdown Thursday morning of several Allentown schools began with a report at 8:49 a.m. that a person had a weapon near West Park in the 1500 block of Linden Street, city police report. “Based on the subsequent response and investigation, a juvenile involved in the incident was...
WOLF
Police: Restaurant owner faces felony charges for Dollar General burglary
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Jim Thorpe restaurant owner is locked up in the Carbon County Prison following a burglary at a Dollar General earlier this week. According to State Police, troopers responded to a reported burglary at the Dollar General on Route 903 in Penn Forest Township around 4:40 AM on Wednesday, September 13th.
