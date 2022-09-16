ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

benitolink.com

COLUMN: Sheriff’s roundup- the carrot and the stick

This column was contributed by San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
padailypost.com

City Council renames Columbus Day

Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
PALO ALTO, CA
benitolink.com

Teacher shortage in San Benito County goes deeper than full-time staff

Nicole Felkins, president of the Hollister Elementary School Teacher Association, said teachers often cover classes for their colleagues because of a substitute teacher shortage. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Hollister High School had 29 open teacher positions prior to the start...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez become sister cities

SEASIDE, Calif. (KMUV) During the Oaxaca by the Sea event, the city of Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez in Mexico signed an agreement to be sister cities. This means that they will share resources to increase tourism and improve the economy of the two cities. On Sunday, September 18, representatives from the two cities met The post Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez become sister cities appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
EDUCATION
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County

With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
KSBW.com

Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program

SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
SALINAS, CA
The Associated Press

Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
SARATOGA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara

SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
KRON4 News

Students return to school after crash that killed classmate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the first full day the kids at Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose will be back in class since Friday’s deadly crash killed their schoolmate. There are candles and flowers at the roadside memorial just down the street from the school. The 8-year-old boy and his babysitter were […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Testimony at the Kristin Smart trial is repeatedly bringing jurors to tears

SALINAS, Calif. — Disturbing testimony and charged cross-examinations have emotions running high at theKristin Smart murder trial. Video Player: Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing of Kristin Smart with body missing. Smart was 19 when she disappeared on the walk to her Cal Poly dorm from a Memorial Day...
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020

SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose

Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
SAN JOSE, CA

