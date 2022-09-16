Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
COLUMN: Sheriff’s roundup- the carrot and the stick
This column was contributed by San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
benitolink.com
Teacher shortage in San Benito County goes deeper than full-time staff
Nicole Felkins, president of the Hollister Elementary School Teacher Association, said teachers often cover classes for their colleagues because of a substitute teacher shortage. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Hollister High School had 29 open teacher positions prior to the start...
Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez become sister cities
SEASIDE, Calif. (KMUV) During the Oaxaca by the Sea event, the city of Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez in Mexico signed an agreement to be sister cities. This means that they will share resources to increase tourism and improve the economy of the two cities. On Sunday, September 18, representatives from the two cities met The post Seaside and Oaxaca de Juarez become sister cities appeared first on KION546.
santaclaranews.org
Busy Santa Clara Art & Wine Festival Draws Good Crowds and Political Candidates
This past weekend, Santa Clara’s annual Art & Wine Festival drew good crowds on Saturday with less attendance on Sunday because of rain. Initially, 25,000 people were expected to attend the 40th anniversary event in Central Park but that number may have been lower because of the weather. The...
benitolink.com
Teatro Campesino member receives honorable mention for his poetry collection
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Manuel Rocha Jr. spoke to BenitoLink at El Teatro Campesino in San Juan Bautista on Aug. 24 to discuss his poetry collection, “The Pain of a Warrior,” which received honorable mention at the 2022 Latino Book Awards in August. The book was published in March 2022.
Stanford Daily
“Risky” and “unfair”: Students call out Stanford’s new COVID isolation policies
Students criticized new COVID-19 guidelines, which instruct COVID-positive students to isolate in place, leaving roommates and apartment mates to make their own arrangements or remain with their sick housemates. While the guidelines mark a departure from the University’s two-year-long policy of remote isolation, students with critical health conditions may be...
11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
KSBW.com
Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program
SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
Efi Luzon Continues Successful Career With Closing of $55 Million Property in Saratoga, Calif.
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce that Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets, has closed a $55 million transaction in Saratoga, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005660/en/ Efi Luzon, Head of Intero Capital Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month. "It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and...
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Students return to school after crash that killed classmate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the first full day the kids at Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose will be back in class since Friday’s deadly crash killed their schoolmate. There are candles and flowers at the roadside memorial just down the street from the school. The 8-year-old boy and his babysitter were […]
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Salinas with DNA analyst taking the stand
The high-profile Kristin Smart murder trial resumed in Salinas on Monday with a senior forensic DNA analyst taking the stand to talk about evidence to be presented later in the case. The post Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Salinas with DNA analyst taking the stand appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KSBW.com
Testimony at the Kristin Smart trial is repeatedly bringing jurors to tears
SALINAS, Calif. — Disturbing testimony and charged cross-examinations have emotions running high at theKristin Smart murder trial. Video Player: Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing of Kristin Smart with body missing. Smart was 19 when she disappeared on the walk to her Cal Poly dorm from a Memorial Day...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose
Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
KSBW.com
Sand City’s largest housing project moving forward after endangered plant moved
SAND CITY, Calif. — Demolition started on the former Monterey Fish Company building, the last structure that needed to be torn down to make room for the South of Tioga Project. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife ordered that the building be left standing until two nearby endangered...
