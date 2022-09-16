Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
PUBLIC USE RESTRICTION LEVEL MOVES TO LOW
Officials with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have changed Public Use Restriction Levels to LOW for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Industrial Fire Precaution Level changes to IFPL 1 in regulated use areas, and all forestland within one-eighth of a mile.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER LEVEL DECREASES TO HIGH IN JOSEPHINE/JACKSON COUNTIES
The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry Protected lands in Josephine and Jackson counties has decreased to high. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said this affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and Bureau of Land Management lands. Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at II.
kqennewsradio.com
DOUGLAS COUNTY LEASES NEW BUILDING IN UMPQUA DUNES CAMPGROUND
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress have announced that the County Park’s Department has leased the 3,400 square foot commercial retail building being constructed on the grounds of Umpqua Dunes County Park & Campground in Winchester Bay to Fritz, Jeff and Steve Bailey. A release...
kezi.com
Prescribed burns to begin in Eugene-Springfield area
EUGENE, Ore. -- Prescribed burns are set to begin on properties in Eugene and Springfield where habitat stewardship work is being carried out, the Rivers to Ridges Partnership said. The Rivers to Ridges Partnership is an organization dedicated to protecting the Willamette Valley’s land and water ecosystems. The organization hopes...
KDRV
Bureau of Land Management Medford District revises public land closures as Rum Creek Fire activity decreases
GALICE, Ore-- Thanks to progress made by firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office is reopening some areas of public lands near the Rum Creek Fire. The closure area is bound to the north by the Rogue River and Lower Grave Creek...
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
kqennewsradio.com
COOL AND HUMID CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO AID SUPPRESSION EFFORTS
Cool and humid conditions continue to aid suppression efforts on the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the fire is holding at 83 percent containment on 21,347 acres, with no new growth. Crews continue to be downsized with 330 people remaining. Unsettled weather will continue for several...
kqennewsradio.com
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Airport District, Sept. 19
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, September 22, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport’s main hangar office located at 1321 W Airport Way, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
beachconnection.net
Talk on Invasive Green Crab Looks at Its History on S. Oregon Coast, Coos Bay
(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Oh, the lowly European green crab: that annoying invasive species along the Oregon coast that has become a mix of pariah and growing culinary delight. (Photo above: Coos Bay. Courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more) On October 4, the south...
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Representing West Lane on the County Commission
The West Lane County Commission district offers a wealth of opportunities for leadership. The district stretches west to the Pacific from Junction City and Veneta, the more densely populated area of the Willamette Valley. West Lane residents are fishers, farmers, and foresters served by small businesses, with a strip of high-traffic tourist destinations and a concentration of health care providers along the coast. Several small school districts and a few rural towns are surrounded by sparsely populated miles of woodlands and family farms. Somehow the West Commissioner has to master the intricacies of the core social and economic needs of these diverse areas and figure out how to collaborate with the other four commissioners to create policies and programs that work for the whole county. This is no small assignment!
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
Emerald Media
Growing Cedar Creek Wildfire displaces Oakridge area residents
The sky over Oakridge was orange on Sept. 9 when officials issued a Level 3 evacuation order for the city. Martin Nelson, who’s lived in Oakridge for 18 years, evacuated his home the same day. Unsure of how long the wildfire would be blazing, Nelson slept in his car for two nights on the S. Pioneer Street bridge parking lot in Lowell.
kqennewsradio.com
38TH ANNUAL UMPQUA RIVER CLEAN-UP DAY IS SATURDAY
The 38th annual Umpqua River clean-up day is this Saturday. Umpqua Watersheds and the Native Fish Society is asking volunteers to clean up the shores of the river from the headwaters to the sea. Volunteers can come together as teams or individuals. Those helping can simply take their own bag...
kqennewsradio.com
REWARD OFFERED IN PROSPECT AREA ARSON INVESTIGATIONS
A reward of $1,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest following several fires determined to be arson in northeastern Jackson County this season. An ODF release said the reward is being offered by the Rogue Valley Protective Association, the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s governing board and Murphy Timber Investments.
kqennewsradio.com
EVACUATIONS LIFTED FOR RUM CREEK FIRE
Evacuations are lifted for the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County. An update said the fire remains 83 percent contained with no new growth for a week. It is still listed at 21,347 acres. Seasonal patterns of mild temperatures and high relative humidity are settling in for the area, lowering...
oregontoday.net
DINT makes Dent in Fentanyl, Sept. 19
On August 30, 2022, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana operation occurring in the remote timber area in Tiller, Oregon. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives seized and destroyed 15,925 marijuana plants, 4,120 pounds of processed marijuana, and seized three firearms. The illegal operation was occurring on privately owned land, surrounded by federal timber land. Parts of the operation were also being conducted on the federal timber land. In addition to the unlawful manufacture of marijuana, detectives found multiple unpermitted structures, trash, debris, and human waste spread throughout the property. Water was also being illegally impounded and diverted to holding tanks on the property to be used for the illegal operation. Multiple individuals attempted to flee on foot from law enforcement. The following individuals were arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail: Leonel Sanchez Correa, 28 years of age, from Modesto, California; Eduardo Zuniga Mora, 26 years of age, Unknown address; Jose Luis Perez Hernandez, 25 years of age, Unknown address; Jacob Salomon Perez Hernandez, 22 years of age, Unknown address; Luis Mora Rivas, 56 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Luis Mora Fernandez, 28 years of age, from Santa Rosa, California; Avelino Salomon Cerrano, 42 years of age, Unknown address; Braulio Gomez Tapia, 49 years of age, Unknown address. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated. DINT was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, United States Forest Service, Winston Police Department, Douglas County Watermaster, and Douglas County Code Enforcement.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL ROSEBURG MAN AFTER SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an incident Sunday. A DCSO report said at 5:00 p.m. a 19-year old was allegedly intoxicated when he started pushing and punching a victim in the 200 block of Palmdale Avenue in Green. The victim had to pin the suspect on the ground at one point. The suspect then allegedly ran to the kitchen and yelled to the victim that he was grabbing a knife to stab him. The victim left the house out of fear and locked himself in a trailer on the property. The suspect then punched a window in the trailer out, though no knife was ever seen.
kezi.com
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
