ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?

When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail

What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Storm damage throughout Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CBS Denver

Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
COLORADO STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Weather Likely For Most Of The Area Tonight

There’s a chance for thunderstorms into the overnight hours. An enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather exists this evening across a large part of central Illinois, though there is a threat of severe weather anywhere in the area. In the enhanced risk, chances are best for hail potentially larger than golf balls, as well as tornadoes.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#National Weather Service#Fall Foliage#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#Chicagoans#The U S Forest Service
NBC Chicago

Damage Assessments Begin in Flooded Remote Alaska Villages

Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state's vast western coast this weekend. No one was reported injured...
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

How will a third consecutive La Nina weather pattern affect Illinois’ winter?

(The Center Square) – For a third year in a row, it appears the country will see a La Nina weather pattern, but its effect on Illinois’ winter remains to be seen. This is the first time in the 21st century that the meteorological system over the Pacific Ocean has returned for three consecutive years. The system occurs when strong winds blow warm water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean, resulting in cooler water rising to the surface.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
97ZOK

One of the Best Brewery Tours in the US is here in Illinois

Breweries are popping up all over the country, and brewery tours are becoming a must-do for beer lovers. And it is no surprise to me that one of the Best brewery tours in the entire US is right here in the Land of Lincoln. According to the website homeroomtravel.com, Goose...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Weather update regarding thunderstorm threat

Although a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the south/southwest suburbs, thunderstorms occurring in portions of the Chicago metro area late this evening have remained below severe limits and no warnings are currently in effect. Non-severe storms are expected to continue moving ESE across Du Page, southern Kane, La...
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Strong Storms Possible in Central Minnesota on Saturday

UNDATED -- A developing weak low-pressure system is expected to advance northeastward across Central Minnesota Saturday afternoon and evening. Existing cloud cover and early morning precipitation may hinder chances of development, thus the threat level is conditional at this time. Any storms that do materialize will be within the vicinity...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Snow reportedly fall on some Colorado peaks, according to NWS

The National Weather Service reports that "flurries are flying starting around 12,000 feet," in a tweet sent out around 9:45 AM on Thursday morning. The service warns travelers to be aware of changing conditions on high elevation mountain passes, including an image that shows precipitation at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. The National Weather Service wasn't the only group to report snowfall. Copper Mountain also reports that they're getting their first dusting of the year at the top of the Excelerator...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy