Meet Dana, top photo, a 3-year-old lab mix at Concordia PAWS shelter. She is a very gentle dog and is affectionate and people-friendly. Dana is ready for adoption to a loving home. As with all Concordia PAWS dogs, Dana is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm tested, and has had her rabies vaccinations. Come visit Dana at Concordia PAWS shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.

FERRIDAY, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO