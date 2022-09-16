Read full article on original website
Miss-Lou job fair to take place in Natchez on September 29th
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 29, 2022, there will be a Miss-Lou job fair event from 9 AM to 1 PM, at the Natchez Convention Center located at 211 Main Street in Natchez, Miss. Be prepared for on-site interviews and dress for success. Also, job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes […]
47th Annual Ole Brook Festival
The 47th Annual Ole Brook Festival, held in downtown Brookhaven, will be September 30 & October 1. This is our biggest event of the year and will be fun for the whole family! The festival will include a car show, 5k, kid zone with awesome inflatables, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, promo vendors and food vendors. You don’t want to miss this annual event!
Richard Tompkins Harriss IV
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Richard Tompkins Harriss IV will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Natchez City Cemetery at 11 a.m. He passed away on June 19, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. “Rich,” as he was affectionately called, was born on January 6, 1965, in New...
Larry James Hawkins
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died September 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating. Burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until service time.
NUTS FOR MUTTS: Adoptable pets loved on at Humane Society fundraiser
NATCHEZ — Loud barks and soft meows rang out by the Corner Bar in Natchez where the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. Attendees were able to shop for gallon-sized bags of spicy and regular boiled peanuts and meet some of the adoptable fur babies from the shelter.
Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner
If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
Natchez historic preservation board reviews efforts to restore Nellie’s brothel
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The owner of the Natchez house that operated as Nellie’s brothel assured city preservation officials that he’s trying to stabilize the dilapidated structure. At a meeting Wednesday of the Natchez Preservation Commission, J.T. Robinson was warned that the city could take legal action forcing...
Mississippi teen left dead after Monday morning chase, shooting
A drive-by shooting left a 15-year-old dead in Port Gibson early Monday morning. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Port Gibson Sheriff’s Department. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said the confrontation started at the Citgo convenience store on Highway 18 near Highway 61,...
Passions raised when Mississippi mayor expresses frustration over paying for animal shelter that has declined animal control officer for last 3 months
Reaction on social media was swift and passionate to a story in The Natchez Democrat, which reported Natchez Mayor’s Dan Gibson’s comments about an issue over a lack of a place for the city’s animal control officer to take animals he picks up while doing his job.
Mattie Wilson Estis
NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Mattie Wilson Estis, 74, of Natchez, formerly of Epps, LA, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Mattie Estis was born on Sunday, February 8, 1948, in Ferriday,...
2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
18-Year-Old Hunter Graham Died After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Franklin Parish (Franklin Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Saturday that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road in Franklin Parish.
Pets of the week: Meet your new best friend
Meet Dana, top photo, a 3-year-old lab mix at Concordia PAWS shelter. She is a very gentle dog and is affectionate and people-friendly. Dana is ready for adoption to a loving home. As with all Concordia PAWS dogs, Dana is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm tested, and has had her rabies vaccinations. Come visit Dana at Concordia PAWS shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.
Weather Forecast: September 20, 2022
NATCHEZ — “There she goes, there she goes again.”. Our false fall and cool weather has come and gone. Second summer is back in Southwest Mississippi. Natchez will see temperatures in the high 90s this week. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 94 degrees and a...
Police chief gets deal of the century on 2 Harley-Davidsons for NPD
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is sporting some new-to-them equipment in the form of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The two motorcycles were debuted Friday afternoon during the Natchez High School homecoming parade. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry arranged to purchase the motorcycles from another municipality for the bargain-basement price of...
11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district
An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his...
‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet
A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
Big winner: Natchez man’s ticket earns thousands in Mississippi lottery
The weather may be cooling down for some, but for one Natchez man things are heating up after winning thousands of dollars in the Mississippi lottery. A Natchez man won $2,600 in the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Cash 4 evening drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the 61 Hill Food...
Police seeking help finding Mississippi man last heard from a week ago
The Fayette Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing person believed to have been heading to Natchez. WLBT of Jackson states Lenelle Snyder was reported missing by his family on Sept. 6. His girlfriend says he was headed to Natchez the last time they spoke and now all of his calls are going to voicemail.
