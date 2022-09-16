ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

MyArkLaMiss

Miss-Lou job fair to take place in Natchez on September 29th

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 29, 2022, there will be a Miss-Lou job fair event from 9 AM to 1 PM, at the Natchez Convention Center located at 211 Main Street in Natchez, Miss. Be prepared for on-site interviews and dress for success. Also, job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes […]
visitbrookhavenms.com

47th Annual Ole Brook Festival

The 47th Annual Ole Brook Festival, held in downtown Brookhaven, will be September 30 & October 1. This is our biggest event of the year and will be fun for the whole family! The festival will include a car show, 5k, kid zone with awesome inflatables, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, promo vendors and food vendors. You don’t want to miss this annual event!
Natchez Democrat

Richard Tompkins Harriss IV

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Richard Tompkins Harriss IV will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the Natchez City Cemetery at 11 a.m. He passed away on June 19, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. “Rich,” as he was affectionately called, was born on January 6, 1965, in New...
Natchez Democrat

Larry James Hawkins

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Larry James Hawkins, 66, of Natchez, MS, who died September 13, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the St. Charles Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez, MS, with Rev. Larry Wright officiating. Burial will take place immediately following under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the cemetery from 9 a.m. until service time.
Natchez Democrat

NUTS FOR MUTTS: Adoptable pets loved on at Humane Society fundraiser

NATCHEZ — Loud barks and soft meows rang out by the Corner Bar in Natchez where the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. Attendees were able to shop for gallon-sized bags of spicy and regular boiled peanuts and meet some of the adoptable fur babies from the shelter.
Natchez Democrat

Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner

If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
Natchez Democrat

Mattie Wilson Estis

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Mattie Wilson Estis, 74, of Natchez, formerly of Epps, LA, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Mattie Estis was born on Sunday, February 8, 1948, in Ferriday,...
WJTV 12

2 children in custody for threats against Brookhaven schools

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old and an 11-year-old are in custody after threats were made against Brookhaven School District campuses on Thursday, September 15. The Daily Leader reported the threat was made on social media, leading to what Police Chief Kenneth Collins called “mass hysteria.” The threat was shared by students, then adults. In […]
Natchez Democrat

Pets of the week: Meet your new best friend

Meet Dana, top photo, a 3-year-old lab mix at Concordia PAWS shelter. She is a very gentle dog and is affectionate and people-friendly. Dana is ready for adoption to a loving home. As with all Concordia PAWS dogs, Dana is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm tested, and has had her rabies vaccinations. Come visit Dana at Concordia PAWS shelter. A fenced yard is a must to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday. A play lot is available for a meet and greet.
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: September 20, 2022

NATCHEZ — “There she goes, there she goes again.”. Our false fall and cool weather has come and gone. Second summer is back in Southwest Mississippi. Natchez will see temperatures in the high 90s this week. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 94 degrees and a...
Natchez Democrat

Police chief gets deal of the century on 2 Harley-Davidsons for NPD

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department is sporting some new-to-them equipment in the form of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The two motorcycles were debuted Friday afternoon during the Natchez High School homecoming parade. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry arranged to purchase the motorcycles from another municipality for the bargain-basement price of...
Magnolia State Live

11-year-old in custody, other juvenile held for questioning in connection with threats of violence in Mississippi school district

An 11-year-old is in custody and a 12-year-old is being held for questioning in connection with threats against the Brookhaven School District campuses Friday. The 11-year-old has been presented to Youth Court and will be sent to the Natchez Training School detention center, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “The...
Natchez Democrat

Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his...
Magnolia State Live

‘Street justice is no justice’: Mississippi police chief appeals for level heads after innocent victim killed by stray bullet

A Mississippi police chief is asking for residents to act with calm and with reason after a Mississippi woman was killed by a stray bullet while driving her car. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Mashonna Shunta Dunnigan, 44, was traveling on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight Tuesday after picking up her son, when a bullet entered her vehicle and struck her. The car came to rest at the side of the C-Store at the intersection of East Monticello Street.
