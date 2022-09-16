Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Rain causes mess on area roadways, tree falls on San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Pockets of heavy rain blanketed the Bay Area on Sunday, causing a mess on area roadways, while high winds brought some trees. In San Jose, a homeowner faced a close call after a tree came down on his roof. "Fifteen minutes before this happened I was...
benitolink.com
Caltrans to start two projects on Highway 25 Sept. 19
Caltrans announced it will begin two projects to improve drainage and replace culverts on Highway 25 starting Sept. 19. The work may result in traffic delays of up to 10 minutes at the two locations. The news release said crews will be on site in Tres Pinos, just south of...
State Route 9 closed due to tree being down
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV): Both lanes of State Route 9 are closed due to a tree being down on the road according to CHP. CHP confirmed that a tree has closed both lanes and that Caltrans is on scene to remove the tree. Drivers are asked to take Highway 236 until the road reopens. The post State Route 9 closed due to tree being down appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
KGO
Parts of Bay Area recovering from weekend rain, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the rain took many by surprise Sunday, toppling trees, causing spinouts and cancelling events. "I came out, my car's not damaged I'm happy about that," said Jamie Seaman. A Sunday morning surprise for neighbors on Quigg Drive in Santa Rosa, half of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tree Fall Accident Injures Three Women in San Jose
Falling Tree Accident at Almaden Quicksilver County Park. A San Jose tree accident injured three women when it fell recently. The women were hiking at Almaden Quicksilver County Park when the oak crashed down, trapping the three women underneath sometime before 10:00 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. The injured women were transported by first responders to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. Two suffered moderate injuries while the trauma to the third was considered minor.
KSBW.com
Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported
SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
KSBW.com
Fuel spill closes Highway 101 South near Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. — One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed at Fifth Street near Gonzales because of a fuel spill, Thursday into Friday. A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. resulted in fuel and engine fluid leaking into the roadway. The...
pajaronian.com
Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17
CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
KSBW.com
Sand City’s largest housing project moving forward after endangered plant moved
SAND CITY, Calif. — Demolition started on the former Monterey Fish Company building, the last structure that needed to be torn down to make room for the South of Tioga Project. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife ordered that the building be left standing until two nearby endangered...
As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County
With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night
MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.No reports of damage or injury have been received.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
Cyclist hit by driver dies from injuries in San Jose's 50th traffic death of 2022
SAN JOSE – A man who was hit by a driver while he was on an electric bicycle one week ago in San Jose has succumbed to his injuries and died, the San Jose Police Department announced. On Sept. 11 at approximately 9:49 PM, officers responded to the area of Murphy Avenue and Ringwood Avenue for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.A man was riding his electric bicycle eastbound on Murphy approaching the intersection with Ringwood. He came to a stop at the intersection, despite having a green light to proceed. At that point, a 2017 Lexus...
