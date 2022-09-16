ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny Valley Hospital promotes healthy eating with first farmer's market

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Allegheny Valley Hospital hosted its first farmer’s market in Harrison on Thursday with a fresh array of veggies, meats and pastries.

Hospital officials said the event was aimed at celebrating nearby farmers and bakers because the cafeteria uses locally-sourced items to supply its kitchen.

Represented at the market were Old School Meats from New Bethlehem, George and Floyd Hot Sauce from Saxonburg, and Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes from New Kensington.

Red Ribbon Soda Pop, bottled in Harrison’s Natrona neighborhood, was also available, as were fresh-baked breads and homemade soups and sauces whipped up by the hospital chefs.

Officials plan to host another market this fall.

monvalleyindependent.com

White Oak considers changes to Community Day

Some of White Oak’s leaders expressed concerns during last week’s workshop meeting related to seemingly low attendance during a portion of the Community Day celebration. It was suggested by borough officials that some changes may need to be made to the event’s hours or layout in future years.
WHITE OAK, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

Hi View Gardens resident Bianca Dobbs demonstrates the unreliability of the door to her two bedroom apartment, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in McKeesport. The Hi View resident says she’s worried for the safety of herself and her 11 year old daughter as broken key fob readers mean entry to her building is no longer secure. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource)
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
