Allegheny Valley Hospital promotes healthy eating with first farmer's market

Allegheny Valley Hospital hosted its first farmer’s market in Harrison on Thursday with a fresh array of veggies, meats and pastries.

Hospital officials said the event was aimed at celebrating nearby farmers and bakers because the cafeteria uses locally-sourced items to supply its kitchen.

Represented at the market were Old School Meats from New Bethlehem, George and Floyd Hot Sauce from Saxonburg, and Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes from New Kensington.

Red Ribbon Soda Pop, bottled in Harrison’s Natrona neighborhood, was also available, as were fresh-baked breads and homemade soups and sauces whipped up by the hospital chefs.

Officials plan to host another market this fall.