Witnesses testify that defendant bragged about setting fatal Homewood fire minutes after it began

Arrest made in weekend arson cases; suspect believed to be connected to 15+ fires
Austin Fire officials say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a string of suspected arson cases in south Austin over the weekend, with the suspect believed to be responsible for at least 15 fires.
Gentilly shooting under investigation
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly near the corner of Wildair and Filmore Avenues. The call came in around 6:30 in the morning.
Judge Overturns Adnan Syed's Murder Conviction, Orders His Release
Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for the 1999 death of his girlfriend. The murder case was examined in the popular podcast “Serial.”
