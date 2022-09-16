ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1. The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Cars
Springfield, IL
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Amarillo, TX
Cars
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
Mix 94.1

This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo

Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#The Riders#The Vintage#The Cross Country Chase#The Big Texan Steak
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations. Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:. Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave,...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble

If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday

The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Full Smile Dental Foundation Offering Free Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS and Full Smile Dental are working together to provide free dental care for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford some of the procedures. This event is happening October 7th & 8th and they will provide cancer screening, extractions, checkups and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy