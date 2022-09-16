Read full article on original website
Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1. The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight...
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers Stolen Auto Day: 1935 Ford Slantback
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a 1935 black Ford Slantback for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day,” which was reported stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. East and the last six of the […]
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Amarillo Parks and Recreation set to host Tree & Turf Workshop on Oct. 8
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Parks and Recreation (APR) announced the 18th Annual Tree & Turf Safety Workshop. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center. According to a Facebook post, this event aims to give arborist and landscaping professionals the […]
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
TxDOT announces lane closures for the week of September 18
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo District Department of Transportation(TxDOT) announced on social media various lane closures for the week of September 18. According to TxDOT, the following lane closures for the week of September 18 include: I-40 I-40 eastbound Grand to Whitaker: The left and center lanes will be closed daily from 9 a.m. […]
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
What caused Amarillo’s sudden increase in gas prices?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy, the average Amarillo gas price went up by more than 24 cents in the past week, but other regions are not seeing the same type of increase. Judy Stark, the president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), said there are likely several reasons for the […]
League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations. Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:. Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave,...
Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble
If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday
The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
1 man indicted for east Amarillo homicide in July
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo. According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that […]
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning. According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street. When officers arrived...
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a major accident occurred near Interstate [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
Fall festival set for this Saturday at 6th Street in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo. The festival will have vendors and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Lindi Leigh will sing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Full Smile Dental Foundation Offering Free Services
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS and Full Smile Dental are working together to provide free dental care for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford some of the procedures. This event is happening October 7th & 8th and they will provide cancer screening, extractions, checkups and...
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
