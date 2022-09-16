ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jan Carr, New Orleans radio and TV legend with husband Bob, dies at 91

Jan Carr, an energetic and enthusiastic presence on New Orleans television and radio for 60 years alongside her husband, Bob Carr, died Friday at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington. She was 91. Beginning in 1960, the Carrs, who were married for 71 years, opened local TV and radio broadcasts with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Housing shortage sends some sophomores off-campus

Back-to-school can prove stressful, but at Tulane University, one aspect sophomore students traditionally have not had to worry about is whether they would be living on-campus or off. But the class of 2025 is the university’s largest to date: 2,027 first year students started last fall. As a result,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Summer-like heat all week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about a summer feel this week as a late season heat wave brings a dry but hot week in weather. Expect highs to soar into the 90s each day and as the week goes on, we could see some spots top out in the middle 90s. This will lead to multiple days possibly flirting with record highs. Overall I think we stay dry for at least the next 5 days and maybe even beyond as rain chances stay away until late next weekend.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

