Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 3? Vote now.
Week 3 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area again featured plenty of impressive individual efforts, and now is your chance to help pick the Player of the Week. You can voice your opinion on who you think is deserving of this week's honor in the...
fox8live.com
New Orleans becomes nation's murder capital
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen analyze an LSU comeback win over Miss. St.
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
fox8live.com
Retrial of Cardell Hayes, killer of Saints star Will Smith, delayed to next March
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retrial of Cardell Hayes, the admitted killer of former Saints star Will Smith, has been delayed again to next March, an Orleans Parish judge ruled Monday (Sept. 19). Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras, who presided over Hayes’ first trial in December 2016, set a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
AdWeek
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NOLA.com
National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
NOLA.com
Jan Carr, New Orleans radio and TV legend with husband Bob, dies at 91
Jan Carr, an energetic and enthusiastic presence on New Orleans television and radio for 60 years alongside her husband, Bob Carr, died Friday at Christwood Retirement Community in Covington. She was 91. Beginning in 1960, the Carrs, who were married for 71 years, opened local TV and radio broadcasts with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
New Orleans named murder capital of America
In a title that nobody wanted, New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America after the city saw a 141% increase in homicides compared to three years ago.
stmarynow.com
Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
WWL-TV
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times. An LSU spokesperson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat near Slidell
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Housing shortage sends some sophomores off-campus
Back-to-school can prove stressful, but at Tulane University, one aspect sophomore students traditionally have not had to worry about is whether they would be living on-campus or off. But the class of 2025 is the university’s largest to date: 2,027 first year students started last fall. As a result,...
NOLA.com
Nobody knows as much about New Orleans’ street tiles as this guy. And he’s worried.
For more than a century, street corners in the older sections of the Crescent City have been marked with names made from embedded alphabet tiles. The Wordle of street names lends a certain genteel, old-fashioned charm to any stroll. Like beignets and Mardi Gras beads, they are among New Orleans' iconic images, a signature of the City That Care Forgot.
Report: Woman who led JP deputies on chase booked in New Orleans homicide
Flora Holmes is accused of shooting and killing a man on Westbend Parkway last Sunday, one day before deputies say she led them on that chase.
fox8live.com
Summer-like heat all week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about a summer feel this week as a late season heat wave brings a dry but hot week in weather. Expect highs to soar into the 90s each day and as the week goes on, we could see some spots top out in the middle 90s. This will lead to multiple days possibly flirting with record highs. Overall I think we stay dry for at least the next 5 days and maybe even beyond as rain chances stay away until late next weekend.
Comments / 0