Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking KDKA-TV’s new weekend anchor, DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket fumble
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including KDKA-TV’s newly-appointed weekend evening and late news anchor, Erika Stanish. Paul Martino had anchored those newscasts for years before he was pulled from the desk in early 2021, which led, in part, to his retirement. After Martino, KDKA reporters Bryant Reed and Royce Jones frequently anchored in the time period before John Shumway was tapped for the role in summer 2021. KDKA news director Shawn Hoder said the position was open when he arrived at KDKA this summer with Stanish “doing it and doing it well. So — just made it official!” In addition to anchoring weekends, Stanish will report Wednesday through Friday for the station’s 4, 5, 6 and 7:30 p.m. newscasts.
The Terrible Truck is still chugging along all these years later
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It took the Fan N'ATion crew two years to find the owner of the Terrible Truck, a modified 1920s Mack truck that was present at Three Rivers Stadium during the formative Steel Curtain years and beyond.Glenshaw's John Kaiser, the owner of the black-and-gold vehicle, opened up his garage to take Daisy Jade back in time."Mr. Rooney used to kid me about having a better parking place than him because I parked on the field," Kaiser said with a chuckle.It was Kaiser's dream to attend a Monday Night Football game, but he could never afford it. So, ever...
Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
Bethel Park family hosts Strides for CJD in honor of father
Perhaps the most widely recognized wedding tradition is the bride’s father accompanying her to the altar. When Shannon Golden married Dominick Zandona in the spring, she had to come up with a different idea. “After she walked down the aisle, the deejay played my dad’s voicemail that he had...
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
Behind the art: The Westmoreland's Mary Cassatt painting hints at subtle message
Painter Mary Cassatt often depicted images of women and children, emphasizing the intimate bonds between mother and child. One such work is “Mother and Two Children,” painted around 1905, which came into the permanent collection of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art via anonymous gift in 1979. It’s...
Pittsburgh delivery driver awarded Carnegie Medal for saving man from burning home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver from Pittsburgh received what's considered the highest civilian honor in North America for saving a man from a burning home. Kenneth Andreen is one of 17 civilians recently awarded the Carnegie Medal, which is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger to save others. The Carnegie Hero Fund said Andreen was driving by a home in Penn Hills last February when he saw smoke and flames coming from the top floor. When Andreen went inside, he heard someone call for help. Despite heavy smoke and the deteriorating house, Andreen found the man, carried him over his shoulder and escaped. Both were treated for smoke inhalation. Other recipients include eight police officers, a father who died attempting to rescue his drowning son and a 70-year-old neighbor who went into a mobile home after a gas explosion. Over 10,000 people have been awarded the Carnegie Medal since 1904. The recipients receive a financial grant.
6 magnificent Victorian homes
The HC Berry house was built circa 1890. This restored four-bedroom painted lady features high ceilings, built-ins, pocket doors, stained-glass transoms, five fireplaces, carved stair spindles, curved bedroom walls, and two balconies; rooms include a parlor, sitting room, 15-foot dining room, primary suite with jetted tub and private porch, and full-floor attic.
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
Leaf disease continues to ravage Pa. beech trees
There’s a disease wreaking havoc on beech trees in Pennsylvania. Beech leaf disease currently is found in all but two of the state’s 67 counties. Caused by microscopic nematodes, the disease infects native American beech trees and commonly planted European ones, said Mihail Kantor, an assistant research professor of nematology at Penn State. It is more harmful to younger trees.
Blooms, butterflies at Allegheny Township business honor late customer
An Allegheny Township salon is paying tribute to a former loyal customer with fondness and flowers. Employees at Fashions Ahead Salon & Grand Day Spa in Leechburg created a butterfly memorial garden this spring in honor of the late Leonard “Lenny” Rocco Calderone. Calderone died suddenly Jan. 16....
Flight 93 site, Laurel Hill park, Forbes State Forest seek volunteers to help with projects
Volunteers are needed to do projects, such as picking up trash on land and water, improving trails and making bird houses in state and federal parks in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties as part of a nationwide effort to improve public lands. During National Public Lands Day on Saturday ,...
Police investigating bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a bank robbery in Oakland. According to police, officers responded to the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue around 3 p.m. Officers at the scene were told a man walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller. He said he had a weapon but didn’t show it.
Shell Explains What Happened to Cause Black Smoke From Flare on Sunday
(Photo and video by Curtis Walsh) (Potter Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) If you saw all the black smoke coming form the Shell Cracker Plant in Potter Sunday afternoon you’re not alone. In a post on the Beaver County Radio Facebook page showing a video of the incident many residents showed reason for concern.
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
After Defeating Uber, Local Mom Barb Warwick Wins City Council Nod
THE RUN, PITTSBURGH – Yesterday, Barb Warwick, a 45-year-old working mother of four and progressive activist, won the Democratic nomination for City Council, most likely assuring her win in the special election come November. Warwick’s victory is part of a growing progressive insurgency in Pittsburgh that, in recent years,...
Elton John bids farewell to Pittsburgh in final Steel City performance
It seems we’ve been down this Yellow Brick Road before. Elton John brought his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road, The Final Tour” to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Friday night. “It’s our last time in Pennsylvania, so we’ve got to make it extra special,” John said.
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
City puts up fence around 'the wall'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh put a fence around a section of Allegheny Riverfront Park on Fort Duquesne Boulevard that's been called an "open-air drug market."City officials said the Department of Public Works is cleaning up the parklet, as some sections were in disrepair. At the same time, the city is working to help people who live in tents below the promenade along the Allegheny River."I'm very upset about this, because where are they now?" said Sterling Shaw.Dozens of people usually gather on the promenade on Fort Duquesne Boulevard every day. But now, what's called "the wall" has...
Celebrate Native American culture at pow wow, featuring dance, music, and more
For years, the Council of Three Rivers American Indian Center has been hosting a pow wow in the greater Pittsburgh area, celebrating their culture and inspiring the youth and younger generation. Krisa Spangler, who is a head judge at the pow wow, says that it started out as a small gathering of local people. But about 10 years ago, they changed the pow wow to have a dance contest which has pulled a larger crowd of dancers and vendors. Now roughly 1,500-2,000 people attend the pow wow each year in addition to the numerous people in the dance competition, musicians, and vendors.
