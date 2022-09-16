PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A delivery driver from Pittsburgh received what's considered the highest civilian honor in North America for saving a man from a burning home. Kenneth Andreen is one of 17 civilians recently awarded the Carnegie Medal, which is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger to save others. The Carnegie Hero Fund said Andreen was driving by a home in Penn Hills last February when he saw smoke and flames coming from the top floor. When Andreen went inside, he heard someone call for help. Despite heavy smoke and the deteriorating house, Andreen found the man, carried him over his shoulder and escaped. Both were treated for smoke inhalation. Other recipients include eight police officers, a father who died attempting to rescue his drowning son and a 70-year-old neighbor who went into a mobile home after a gas explosion. Over 10,000 people have been awarded the Carnegie Medal since 1904. The recipients receive a financial grant.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO