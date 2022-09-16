Wulfaven Brewing Co., 'Carrollwood's first microbrewery,' opens next month
Wulfaven Brewery , which markets itself as "Carrollwood's first microbrewery," is finally gearing up for its grand opening.
The North Tampa brewery took to its Instagram page yesterday to deliver the big news that its grand opening is happening Oct. 15-16.
During its debut weekend next month, Wulfaven Brewing Co .—located at 10828 Perez Dr.—will be open from noon-10 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday. The soon-to-open craft brewery will update its new customers with its regular operating hours after next month's grand opening.
Wulfaven says it will brew everything from juicy and bitter IPAs to crisp and clean lagers and pilsners, although its debut tap list hasn't been released yet.
While Wulfaven is getting ready to open its doors for the first time in October, the microbrewery has already made a name for itself through various pop-ups, beer events and collaborations with other local breweries, like Palm Harbor's de Bine Brewing. Co. and Woven Water. One of Wulfaven's signature brews is its Mexican lager, complete with a " crispy mouth feel, aromas of lemon zest and a smooth malty finish."
It's upcoming tap room won't serve any food, but its websites states that resident food trucks will be on-site slinging different types of eats. In addition to house-brewed craft beer, Wulfaven will also sell different wines and seltzers, which can be sipped inside of its warehouse-like space or on its large outdoor patio. Games like cornhole will be set up on a grassy area adjacent to the patio.
The idea for Wulfaven started in 2017 when Joseph Lazzara and his father Santo Lazzara dreamed about creating a brewery of their own, after decades of combined industry experience between the two of them. Despite the pandemic stalling the business' progress, the newly-constructed building broke ground at the end of 2021.
