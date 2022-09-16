Read full article on original website
Related
Royal Fans Are Devastated By Princess Anne's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated people all over the world, but royal fans were able to get some closure by watching her funeral. In the midst of the sadness of the day, many have paid particular attention to Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. Royal expert Tina...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Has A Request For King Charles Before She Leaves The UK
It's no surprise that Queen Elizabeth II's passing is making major changes to the dynamics within the royal family. It's clear, though, that we've only just scratched the surface of what is sure to transpire between the remaining royals, as Meghan Markle has reportedly made an interesting request of King Charles III (via Express). According to a "very good source," Meghan sent a formal letter to the new king requesting that the two of them sit down for a one-on-one meeting before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to their home in California. While there's no way of knowing what Meghan intends to discuss in her meeting with King Charles III or whether he will accept the invitation, it certainly begs the question of whether Meghan and Harry intend to make some changes to their relationship with the other royals.
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan
The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
U.K.・
Jill And Joe Biden Were Seated In An Unexpected Place During The Queen's Funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew across the Atlantic to join world leaders in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Both President Biden and Jill Biden attended the Queen's funeral, making them two of the 2,000 guests in attendance, according to CNN. The Americans found themselves seated in a surprising spot during the queen's funeral.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences
Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
The Touching Moment Between Meghan Markle And Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
History is playing out in real-time on people's television screens as Queen Elizabeth II is being laid to rest at Windsor Castle. After dying on September 8 at the age of 96, the U.K. entered a 12-day mourning period, with Her Majesty's funeral on September 19 marking the final day.
Why Royal Fans Are Absolutely Gutted For Princess Charlotte At The Queen's Funeral
All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event. Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte....
David Beckham's Brief Moment By The Queen's Coffin Will Leave You In Tears
The United Kingdom is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, with thousands of people lining up outside of Westminster Hall and waiting up to 24 hours for the chance to walk past the monarch's coffin. One of those people was none other than former soccer star David Beckham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Rare Interaction Between Prince William And Prince Harry Was Caught On Camera
Though the rift between William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been ongoing for years, the brothers managed to have a fleeting interaction at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. You may recall that William and Harry haven't gotten along in quite a while. It's thought to be traced...
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral
As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day." On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Funeral Harkens Back To Another Royal Event
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II brought many prominent members of the royal family together for this historic event. One member present for today's events was Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Kate attended the funeral alongside members of the royal family, including her husband William, Prince of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; and the newly ascended King Charles III. While most of the focus for the funeral has been on honoring the queen, there's also a spotlight on the fashion. Even though Kate isn't the royal that Twitter has named best dressed, her look at the funeral still has people talking.
Jill And Joe Biden Ran Into Some Issues On Their Way To The Queen's Funeral
When the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced, leaders from all around the world immediately sent their condolences to the royal family, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who called Elizabeth "more than a monarch. She defined an era." He added, "Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special."
Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior
Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
The Gesture Joe Biden Never Performed When Meeting The Queen
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in London to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. The Bidens are scheduled to pay their respects as the queen lies in state at Westminster Hall, and they will join other world leaders at a reception hosted by King Charles III, per CNN.
The Unexpected Royal Spotted Comforting The Queen's Youngest Grandchild
When Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren held vigil over her coffin on Saturday night, James, Viscount Severn was the youngest of the bunch standing in silence (via Town & Country). At just 14 years old, he is the son of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The public hasn't seen much of James, with his parents purposefully keeping him out of the limelight. "For their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important," his mother, Countess Sophie, previously stated (per Town & Country). James is currently 14th in line for the throne and resides in Surrey, according to Tatler.
U.K.・
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0