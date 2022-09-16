Read full article on original website
Eric Sneed
Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
Bonnie Rosalie Phillips
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bonnie Rosalie Phillips, 84, of Shinnston, WV, gained her angel…
Getty Keefer
FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with family by her side at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. A daughter of the late George Baldwin and Kathleen Josephine Holly Fitchett, she was born Feb. 28, 1950 in Terra Alta.
John James Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE hears presentation on impact of Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Monday evening, the Marion County Board of Education was presented with data from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy about the impact that Amendment 2 would have on the county, specifically the school system. If approved by state voters in the Nov....
Crash on Interstate 79 northbound between Lost Creek and Quiet Dell, West Virginia, closes one lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Quiet Dell has one lane closed this morning, according to Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright. The crash occurred shortly prior to 7:45 a.m. at the 112 mile marker.
Tristan Lynn Wiant
JANE LEW- Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh.
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
Gary Wayne McVay
JANE LEW- Gary Wayne McVay, 57, of Weston, passed away at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Gary was born in Weston on March 15, 1965, a son of Clarence “Bill” William McVay of Weston and the late Icie Marie Walker McVay. In addition to his mother, Gary was also preceded in death by four siblings: Terri Gail Rohrbough, Joseph Paul Hitt, William Charles McVay, and Randel Lynn Jack McVay; and his beloved K-9 companion, Sampson.
Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty’s Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday’s Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn’t go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Just like the Mountaineer football team, we're on a short week of preparation, which left an abbreviated amount of time for a trip to the film room. Even though there weren't a lot of schematic items to look at from West Virginia's rolling of Towson, there were enough teaching points to help WVU build for the tougher games to come.
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
Lewis County hosts Liberty, Calhoun; picks up sweep
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Calhoun County and Liberty for a tri-match in Weston on Monday night and came away with a pair of wins, downing the Red Devils in three sets while taking out the Mountaineers in two. In the opening match, Lewis County faced...
Harrison County Commission meets for brief special session Monday afternoon
The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session on Monday afternoon to complete some unfinished business from last week's regular meeting. The commission approved a new janitorial contract with Enviroclean, approved the travel expenses for a training in Charleston and approved the appointment of election officials and alternates.
Philip Barbour explodes for 7-2 win over Lincoln
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – Philip Barbour can do a lot in a little bit of time. The Colts proved it again on Monday at BC Bank Park, scoring four goals in four minutes to break open a tight match against the Lincoln Cougars and beat their sectional foe, 7-2.
