Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNews

Getty Keefer

FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June "Jake" DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with family by her side at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. A daughter of the late George Baldwin and Kathleen Josephine Holly Fitchett, she was born Feb. 28, 1950 in Terra Alta.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

John James Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Tristan Lynn Wiant

JANE LEW- Tristan Lynn Wiant, 25, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2022. Tristan was born on October 30, 1996, in Marietta, OH, and blessed the lives of his parents, Kevin Lynn Wiant and Trista Dawn Paugh.
CAMDEN, WV
WVNews

Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children's Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital's school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Gary Wayne McVay

JANE LEW- Gary Wayne McVay, 57, of Weston, passed away at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Gary was born in Weston on March 15, 1965, a son of Clarence "Bill" William McVay of Weston and the late Icie Marie Walker McVay. In addition to his mother, Gary was also preceded in death by four siblings: Terri Gail Rohrbough, Joseph Paul Hitt, William Charles McVay, and Randel Lynn Jack McVay; and his beloved K-9 companion, Sampson.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport wins Big 10 title; Liberty's Lancaster named Player of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty's Jace Lancaster may not have had the lowest score at Monday's Big 10 Golf Tournament, but he didn't go home empty-handed. In addition to being tied for the runner-up score, Lancaster was named the Big 10 Player of the Year at the conclusion of the Big 10 Tournament at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Just like the Mountaineer football team, we're on a short week of preparation, which left an abbreviated amount of time for a trip to the film room. Even though there weren't a lot of schematic items to look at from West Virginia's rolling of Towson, there were enough teaching points to help WVU build for the tougher games to come.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lewis County hosts Liberty, Calhoun; picks up sweep

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Calhoun County and Liberty for a tri-match in Weston on Monday night and came away with a pair of wins, downing the Red Devils in three sets while taking out the Mountaineers in two. In the opening match, Lewis County faced...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Commission meets for brief special session Monday afternoon

The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session on Monday afternoon to complete some unfinished business from last week's regular meeting. The commission approved a new janitorial contract with Enviroclean, approved the travel expenses for a training in Charleston and approved the appointment of election officials and alternates.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour explodes for 7-2 win over Lincoln

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – Philip Barbour can do a lot in a little bit of time. The Colts proved it again on Monday at BC Bank Park, scoring four goals in four minutes to break open a tight match against the Lincoln Cougars and beat their sectional foe, 7-2.
PHILIPPI, WV

