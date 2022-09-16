ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
Tigers hire SF GM Harris to lead baseball ops

BALTIMORE -- The Tigers’ search for a new front office leader has concluded, with the club announcing on Monday that Giants GM Scott Harris will be Detroit’s new president of baseball operations. Harris, 36, fills the vacancy left when Detroit parted ways with vice president/general manager Al Avila...
Detroit Tigers hire San Francisco Giants GM Scott Harris as president of baseball operations

The Detroit Tigers have hired San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as the organization's new president of baseball operations, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. Harris, 35, inherits a rebuild that former general manager Al Avila began in 2017. Avila, who spent seven seasons in charge of the Tigers' baseball operations, was fired Aug. 10 after posting a 404-573 record during his tenure. ...
Tigers' Eric Haase sitting Monday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and hit eighth. Barnhart has a $2,000 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.7 FanDuel points. Per...
Willi Castro idle Monday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles. Jonathan Schoop will replace Castro on second base and bat sixth. Schoop has a $2,300 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.2 FanDuel points....
Aidan Hutchinson, after setting Detroit Lions' rookie sack record in win, dedicates game to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson unleashed his patented Michael Jackson leg kick after recording his second sack of the first half against Washington on Sunday as "Billie Jean" blasted throughout Ford Field. The No. 2 overall pick was playing inspired football, ending the game having collected a Lions single-game rookie record three sacks to help Detroit to a 36-27 victory.
Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. “It’s been a great start to the season,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “This is a first step in the right direction for this ballclub. We’ve just got to stay focused and know what a tough task is ahead of us.” Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in nine games and improved the AL’s best record to 97-51. “This is the start of it,” manager Dusty Baker said. “You’ve got to get to this point first, and then you get to the next point and the next point and the next point. You’ve just got to appreciate where we are right now, and get back to work tomorrow.”
Alexander loses no-hit bid in 7th as Tigers beat O's 11-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Alexander held Baltimore hitless until the seventh inning, Riley Greene drove in three runs and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Orioles' playoff push with an 11-0 victory Monday night. Baltimore fell five games behind Seattle in the race for the last of three AL wild-card...
