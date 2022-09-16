Everyone we asked prior to the start of the 2022 campaign suggested YORKTOWN was the team to beat in Class A this season, and Coach Zoran Milojevic’s undefeated Huskers (6-0) did nothing to dispel that notion last week after they zipped past Rye, 4-1, Nanuet, 2-1, and then blanked LAKELAND, 2-0, Saturday afternoon at The Murph.

YORKTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO