theexaminernews.com
Hudson Valley Infrastructure Worsens as Funds Go Unspent
Millions of dollars in state and federal funds earmarked for Hudson Valley infrastructure projects remain unspent while local roads, bridges, water and sewer systems continue to deteriorate. How municipalities can tap into those funds is part of an extensive report just released by the Construction Industry Council (CIC). The 25-page...
Yorktown Pulls Away from Lakeland as State-Ranked Powers Clash
Everyone we asked prior to the start of the 2022 campaign suggested YORKTOWN was the team to beat in Class A this season, and Coach Zoran Milojevic’s undefeated Huskers (6-0) did nothing to dispel that notion last week after they zipped past Rye, 4-1, Nanuet, 2-1, and then blanked LAKELAND, 2-0, Saturday afternoon at The Murph.
