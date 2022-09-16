How Biden, King Charles, and other world leaders will be protected at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Joe and Jill Biden honor Queen Elizabeth II in London ahead of funeral
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in London to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she is laid to rest. The president and first lady touched down in London late Saturday evening and spent Sunday honoring the late monarch, who died earlier this month at the age of 96. The Bidens' first official act of condolence took place when the couple visited Westminster Hall, where her majesty was lying in state ahead of the funeral. They then traveled to Lancaster House, where world leaders have been visiting to sign condolence books for the palace. The president spoke to reporters and others gathered around after signing the book for heads of state.
Trump, Excluded From Queen’s Funeral, Claims He’d Have Gotten Better Seating Than Biden
As world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make fun of Joe Biden on Monday. The U.S. president was seated in the 14th row of London’s Westminster Abbey for the ceremony as Commonwealth officials were deliberately chosen to be seated nearer the front. Nevertheless, Trump—who was not invited to the funeral—claimed on his Truth Social platform that, if he were president, he’d have gotten a better position. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”Read it at The Telegraph
Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed.Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at the historic State Funeral by his wife, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, and his mother, Queen Margrethe II.However, as both her husband and mother-in-law took their seats in the front row of Westminster Abbey on Monday, the Princess was nowhere to be seen.Speaking to the Danish tabloid BT, the...
Washington Examiner
The two problems with Biden's Taiwan defense pledge
The United States has a very significant national security interest in ensuring that Taiwan remains a democratic and independent nation. If Taiwan falls to communist China, America's credibility as the global bastion for democracy will suffer. Taiwan's demise will also — after a few years of sanctions on China — encourage a massive recentering of global political relationships in Beijing's favor.
Washington Examiner
American Jewish leaders help Turkey's Erdogan to launder his image
Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.
Washington Examiner
Why America could use a constitutional monarchy
I have been wrestling all week with how to explain the case for constitutional monarchy to readers in the world’s greatest republic. I have run through various arguments, but I keep coming back to a passage that George Orwell, a socialist to his fingertips, wrote during World War II.
Washington Examiner
Biden receives praise for Ukraine, but some seek clearer end goals
President Joe Biden has drawn praise for his handling of the war in Ukraine, with Kyiv embarking on a major military victory and looking to vanquish Russia for good as the region's harsh winter approaches. But questions remain about the ultimate objective both for Ukraine, the United States, and the...
Washington Examiner
Biden says Trump's handling of presidential documents 'totally irresponsible'
President Joe Biden said he has not been briefed on the contents of boxes of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Biden told CBS during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday that he is not getting involved in the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records in order to avoid interfering with actions the DOJ may or may not take.
Washington Examiner
In the wake of military setbacks, Putin, unchastened, threatens more destruction
VLAD THE DESTROYER: As Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues to make inroads on both the northern and southern fronts, Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of “terrorist attacks,” and threatens to rain down more destruction on the long-suffering Ukrainian people. In remarks at a news conference in Uzbekistan, where...
Washington Examiner
Today, we celebrate the Constitution: A date to honor the world's greatest governing document
It is arguably the three most powerful words in history, "we the people." Our country's founders, 235 years ago, came to Philadelphia and ratified the Constitution of the United States of America, and their actions changed the course of the history of human civilization: Government would now be held accountable to the people. This day, on Sept. 17, we celebrate Constitution Day in honor of the greatest document the world has seen dedicated to individual freedom.
Washington Examiner
Vitriol over Queen Elizabeth II shows many left-wingers just hate white people
It's been an eventful month in race relations. First, there was the latest hate crime hoax at Brigham Young University, which all evidence suggests was concocted by a player desirous of attention. Then, there were the utterly despicable comments by two American professors about Queen Elizabeth II's death. The professors,...
New Trump tome 'The Divider' offers most comprehensive chronicle of his term to date
The book by veteran journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser is a rushing torrent of anecdotes and recollections. A reader may plunge in at any point and pull up a pail of Trump at full tilt.
Washington Examiner
The US must not repeat Europe's Russian mistake with China
Europeans are in for a cold winter. Far from defeated, Russian forces are nevertheless retreating in many areas of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin desperately needs to stem the Western support that is enabling Ukraine's battlefield effectiveness. So, he's turning to a familiar tool: one gifted to him by the arrogance of a European Union that assumed America would always bear the harder burdens of Europe's defense.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney blasts party for treating Trump ‘as though he were a king’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday blasted members of her own party for what she called treating former President Donald Trump “as though he were a king” despite his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and defending him in an investigation into sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Washington Examiner
Death to self
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral brought tears to the eyes of some, yawns to the mouths of others, and criticism to the social media feeds of a few. “I found that service strangely cold and impersonal,” one British professor tweeted, “devoid of any real sense of the Queen’s personality.”
Washington Examiner
Chinese military leadership’s ‘rigidity’ could hamper effectiveness, report says
While China is aggressively expanding its military, a new report from the National Defense University has exposed areas of possible concern for the People’s Liberation Army. Using the biographies of more than 300 senior Chinese military officers from 2015-2021, the researcher, Joel Wuthnow, found that they were largely homogeneous in age, education, gender, and ethnicity and that there was limited cross-training between military branches, both of which could pose long-term problems.
Washington Examiner
Trump dossier source doesn’t want Durham to be allowed to debunk infamous ‘pee tape’ claim
The main source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier doesn’t want special counsel John Durham to be allowed to undermine the infamous “pee tape” claims about former President Donald Trump during his October trial. Igor Danchenko, who will be tried next month after allegedly lying...
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys document from Jan. 5 reveals plan for 'street-level violence' to support Trump
A document from the Proud Boys dated Jan. 5, 2021, shows the detailed plans for a rally in New York City that was scheduled for Jan. 10, 2021. The extensive plans in the document, which was obtained by the Guardian, show the group advocating against violence by its members but also directing members to police situations of violence during the planned "NYC MAGA MARCH."
