Read full article on original website
Related
Vermonter allegedly jumps from window to escape police
While police were on the scene, the man allegedly jumped from a second-floor window and tried to run off.
WCAX
Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph. Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash. No...
newportdispatch.com
2 deaths reported in Killington Motel
KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
WRGB
Six people arrested following investigation into drug sales in Saratoga County
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says that a lengthy investigation has led to the arrests of 6 people in the county. According to investigators, 31-year-old Terry Fauntleroy and Felix Ortega, 55, were arrested back on September 14th, accused of selling drugs throughout Saratoga County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for assault in Shoreham
SHOREHAM — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Shoreham yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Capital Hill Drive at around 8:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ruth Talentino, of Shoreham, caused bodily injury to a domestic...
Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams
Richard Blackmer, Jr., a former Shaftsbury resident, was charged with 75 felony and misdemeanor counts in what police described as a multistate scheme that spanned years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams.
WCAX
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck suspected of being involved in a theft. Vermont State Police say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities now say they got the wrong man in the case of an assault against a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham earlier this week. Brattleboro Police arrested Ryan Avery, 45, Thursday, saying that he followed Ramiro Muro, a North Carolina construction worker, into the woods off I-91 Wednesday morning, put him into a chokehold, and used a broken glass bottle to slash him.
WCAX
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting
Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Glens Falls man pleads guilty to bank robbery
A Glens Falls man has pleaded guilty in connection to a March bank robbery. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Joseph Skellie pleaded guilty on Friday to third-degree robbery, which is a felony.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash in Mendon
MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge
A prosecutor said he is holding off on filing an aggravated assault charge against Ryan Avery, who was arrested Wednesday night by Vermont State Police, as there was more information that investigators needed to “flesh out.” Avery was ordered held Thursday on a separate charge. Read the story on VTDigger here: Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge.
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash in Randolph
RANDOLPH — A motorcycle crash took place in Randolph yesterday. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded at around 1:00 p.m. to Vermont Route 14 after the crash was reported. According to the report, Mariah Mears, 29, was operating her 2022 Harley Davidson north when she lost control of the...
WNYT
Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash
A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Albany, Police Say
A Western Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that injured two others in New York’s capital city. The crash happened Friday, Aug. 26, on I-90 in Albany. New York State Police determined that Isabella Wasuk, age 22, of Pittsfield in Berkshire...
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
Comments / 0