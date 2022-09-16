ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry, VT

WCAX

Police try to ID Randolph robbery suspect

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in a robbery in Randolph. Vermont State Police were called to the Barn Convenience Store on Route 66 at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. They say a man threatened the clerk there and stole cash. No...
RANDOLPH, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 deaths reported in Killington Motel

KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
KILLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for assault in Shoreham

SHOREHAM — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Shoreham yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance on Capital Hill Drive at around 8:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ruth Talentino, of Shoreham, caused bodily injury to a domestic...
SHOREHAM, VT
WCAX

Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for the owner of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck suspected of being involved in a theft. Vermont State Police say the truck is suspected of being involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School on Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police arrest wrong guy in I-91 assault

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities now say they got the wrong man in the case of an assault against a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham earlier this week. Brattleboro Police arrested Ryan Avery, 45, Thursday, saying that he followed Ramiro Muro, a North Carolina construction worker, into the woods off I-91 Wednesday morning, put him into a chokehold, and used a broken glass bottle to slash him.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
KILLINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Troy PD arrest suspect in August shooting

Troy Police Detectives arrested Zack Zeoli regarding a shooting that injured a Troy resident, 21 in August. Liberty Township PD in Ohio found Zeoli after an investigation at a fire scene in their community on September 1.
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Three-vehicle crash in Mendon

MENDON — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Mendon yesterday. The Vermont State Police, along with the Rutland City Fire Department, was dispatched to Meadow Lake Drive at the intersection of US Route 4, at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Charles Hemenway, 81, of Rutland, had...
MENDON, VT
VTDigger

Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge

A prosecutor said he is holding off on filing an aggravated assault charge against Ryan Avery, who was arrested Wednesday night by Vermont State Police, as there was more information that investigators needed to “flesh out.” Avery was ordered held Thursday on a separate charge. Read the story on VTDigger here: Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH — A motorcycle crash took place in Randolph yesterday. Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded at around 1:00 p.m. to Vermont Route 14 after the crash was reported. According to the report, Mariah Mears, 29, was operating her 2022 Harley Davidson north when she lost control of the...
RANDOLPH, VT
WNYT

Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash

A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
WILTON, NY
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
LEBANON, NH

