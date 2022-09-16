BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities now say they got the wrong man in the case of an assault against a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham earlier this week. Brattleboro Police arrested Ryan Avery, 45, Thursday, saying that he followed Ramiro Muro, a North Carolina construction worker, into the woods off I-91 Wednesday morning, put him into a chokehold, and used a broken glass bottle to slash him.

