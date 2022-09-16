Read full article on original website
Fortune
No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says
JP Morgan Chase's global head of payment Takis Georgakopoulos says the demand for crypto has plummeted
FMI’s State of Global Preconstruction Report Reveals Significant Upside from Investment in Effective and Digitized Preconstruction
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- In partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, FMI Corp. released the results of The State of Global Preconstruction Report. This report discusses the current environment for preconstruction and the characteristics of organizations that do it well, including what constitutes above-average preconstruction processes and the effects of efficient and digitized preconstruction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005451/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds
Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005512/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
