Montana Judge Benchslaps State Attorneys Over Anti-Trans Rule, State Decides To Continue Doing What They're Doing Anyway

PREACHER
3d ago
What moral issue ?? The State makes laws that the people that live there want. Thats why Roe was overturned. Don’t like it …MOVE ..
Reply(11)
29
Jerry Tedesco
3d ago
Let the voters of Montana decide the issue NOT politicians owned by special interest groups (I mean $$$$$$$)
Reply(9)
18
Dave Frederick
1d ago
It’s absolutely ridiculous that we’ve gotten to the point to where people think that they can transform into whatever they want to live out a fantasy of make-believe what if I identified as a house plant what kind of rights do I get do I get special treatment will you hire a house plant at your job site
Reply(1)
10
