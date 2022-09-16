Broome County roadwork scheduled for next week
BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the Department of Public Works, the following roadwork is scheduled to begin in Broome County on Monday, September 19th.
- Cold mix paving will take place on Ouaquaga Rd.
- Grader patching will occur on Nowlan Rd. & Chenango St.
- Ditching will be performed on Hale Eddy, Industrial Park, and West Chenango Rds.
- The Highway Division trim trees along County roads
- Patching & striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system
