Phoenix, AZ

kjzz.org

How interest rate hikes have cooled Phoenix's red-hot housing market

Camille Hartmetz is a realtor with HomeSmart Elite Group. She mostly sells homes in the popular Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix, and she has gotten good at adapting to a rapidly changing housing market here in recent years. It wasn’t so long ago that the Valley housing market was gangbusters...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

200KSF Expansion Planned at Goodyear Mixed-use

The 90-acre mixed-use Canyon Trails Towne Center in Goodyear sold for $41M earlier this month and could soon be the focus of a 200KSF addition. Santa Cruz Seaside Company bought the existing site and 500KSF shopping center at the NEC of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road from TriGate Capital in an all-cash deal. Santa Cruz Seaside was represented by Erik Barbic and Nick Torres of SBA Commercial. TriGate was represented by Newmark’s Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark Inc.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district

PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
azbex.com

SRP Board OKs Continued Copper Crossing Development

The SRP Board of Directors voted to approve the first phase of a multi-phase continued development project at SRP’s Copper Crossing facility to create the “Copper Crossing Energy and Research Center.” The current site houses a 20MW solar facility that provides energy to SRP customers. The continued...
FLORENCE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America

When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Projects 09-16-22

1. eegee’s has broken ground on its second Mesa location. The new restaurant at Southern and Country Club is expected to open in the spring. 2. Work has begun at Sight Logistics Park in Tempe with the demolition of an existing office building on the Harl Avenue site. Completion is expected in Q3 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
travelblog.org

Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona

Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scottsdale.org

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall

Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
TEMPE, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE

