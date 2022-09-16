Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Thai Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4
Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
Ohio State players who surprised in win vs. Toledo
Three games and three wins for No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes wrapped up the non-conference portion of their schedule on Saturday night in nearly the best way possible, defeating Toledo 77-21. While anyone involved in the program will tell you -- and many of them did after the game -- that there's still plenty of room for improvement, the Scarlet and Gray are where they want to be with Big Ten play on the horizon.
Badgers have an opportunity to make massive statement against third-ranked Buckeyes
MADISON, Wis. — Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard addressed the Wisconsin Badgers with a simple message on Monday after the team finished its first practice ahead of a massive challenge against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. According to running back Braelon Allen, Leonhard told the team: "We're not going...
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Watch: After stops and starts, a healthy Julian Fleming hopes to make big impact
After two years of stops and starts, it seems that Julian Fleming is healthy and ready to make a big impact for the Ohio State football team. At No. 3 overall nationally and the top receiver in the 247Sports Composite, Fleming was the highest rated recruit in OSU’s 2020 recruiting class. That class was ranked fifth nationally and contained any number of stars who have already made their mark with the Buckeyes, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and Fleming’s fellow receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. (By comparison, Smith-Njigba was ranked 29th overall and No. 5 at receiver in the 2020 class.)
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
