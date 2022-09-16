ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
