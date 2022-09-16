Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
WTGS
Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
WTGS
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
WTGS
Crash on Bluffton Parkway results in injuries, closure of westbound lanes
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported a crash with injuries on Bluffton Parkway near Hampton Parkway. According to officials, both westbound lanes on the parkway are blocked. Police are asking drivers to use caution and expect delays traveling into Western Bluffton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
God Save the King: Charlestonians reflect on meeting King Charles III in the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. Her son, King Charles III, now takes over as monarch. During his time as prince, Charles made two visits to the Lowcountry. People who met him say even back then, they knew Charles was fit to lead.
WTGS
Moncks Corner man surrenders to deputies following deadly shooting in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Moncks Corner man is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting Friday evening in Berkeley County, the sheriff's office announced on Monday. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. On Friday, deputies responded...
WTGS
Summerville man to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville’s IT Director is expected to compete on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" this week!. Lenny Larkin should appear on Monday's episode, the town said. "Wheel of Fortune" starts at 7 p.m.
WTGS
2 students charged after bringing guns to Philip Simmons High School: BCSO
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two students at Philip Simmons High School are facing charges after bringing guns to school on Friday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A school resource officer received a tip that one of the students had brought a gun to a football game...
Comments / 0