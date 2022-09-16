On September 18th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Mark Hamilton, 49, of Jamestown, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Hamilton was pulled over on I-86 in Randolph for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Hamilton was placed under arrest. Hamilton was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .19. Hamilton was then processed, issued tickets and released. Hamilton is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month.

RANDOLPH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO