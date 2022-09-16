Read full article on original website
Buffalo man indicted on one count of second-degree murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree.
Man pleads guilty to selling opioids that killed one person
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Jamestown man pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges Friday morning. 34-year-old James Brandow was charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Between July 2020 and June 2021, Brandow conspired to sell heroin and fentanyl with others online. He used Facebook […]
wnynewsnow.com
42-year-old Accused Of Harassing Juvenile In Chautauqua County
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 42-year-old man is accused of harassing a juvenile in Chautauqua County. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a past-tense harassment complaint in the Town of Ellery around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Following an investigation, it is alleged William...
Buffalo man accused of beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death
A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Monday morning, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fatally beating her boyfriend.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested After Allegedly Fleeing Police Through The Chadakoin
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing police through the Chadakoin River. Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on Hopkins Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday for a reported domestic dispute. Following an investigation, police determined 41-year-old Michael...
Ride Share Driver Tased, Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In WNY
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a ride share driver was tased and arrested after leading police on a chase in Niagara County. According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened today, Monday, September 19, 2022. Deputy Ross attempted to conduct a traffic stop around the 6700 block of Ward Road in Niagara Falls. The driver of the vehicle was representing a ride share company and had a passenger in his vehicle.
Deputy At Erie County Holding Center Attacked And Injured By Inmate
An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center allegedly attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center. The attack took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022. An incarcerated individual reportedly became combative with the deputy. Stephen Watkin is accused of attacking deputy Christopher Myers, who was trying to collect cleaning gear from Watkin's cell, according to WIVB.
Call about fight in Buffalo leads to murder, assault charges
Police responded to an incident on Berkshire Avenue on Saturday night.
Buffalo teen arraigned, accused of killing 2 and injuring another in Town of Tonawanda apartment
An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon, accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in the Town of Tonawanda.
erienewsnow.com
Panama Man Facing Slew Of Charges Following High Speed Chase
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Panama man faces a slew of charges following a car chase in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused 34-year-old Joseph Estus of leading deputies on a high speed vehicle pursuit through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfeild and New Albion last Thursday.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to armed kidnapping
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Friday morning. Christopher L. Taylor was charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree. On Aug. 11, 2021, Taylor abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street and forced the victim into his vehicle at […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly A Disturbing Tranquil Day Along The Conewango Creek
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old man was arrested after allegedly disturbing a tranquil day along the Conewango Creek. On Saturday afternoon, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were waved down by bystanders who were kayaking in the Town of Carroll. The kayakers said Steven...
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
Hamburg man indicted on attempted murder charge in Lake View stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was indicted for murder Friday morning. He stands accused of stabbing and killing a 25-year-old in Lake View in the early hours of July 10. Jared M. Adamski, 26, of the Village of Hamburg, is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical […]
wnynewsnow.com
Five Arrested During Dual Drugs Raids
JAMESTOWN, NY – Five people were arrested during two drug raids in Jamestown on Wednesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executive search warrants at 307 East 6th Street and 837 Lafayette Street around 11:30 a.m. Within the 6th Street apartment, police recovered approximately 93.8 grams of...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Who Allegedly Fled Deputies In Northern Chautauqua County Arrested
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A man who allegedly led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week has been arrested. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen of fleeing deputies when they tried to pull over his Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation in Brocton on Wednesday.
nyspnews.com
Aggravated DWI arrest in Randolph
On September 18th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Mark Hamilton, 49, of Jamestown, for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated. Hamilton was pulled over on I-86 in Randolph for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Hamilton was placed under arrest. Hamilton was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .19. Hamilton was then processed, issued tickets and released. Hamilton is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford man was arrested this morning on a warrant. City Police on routine patrol on Bushnell Street around 2:30 this morning observed 22-year-old Austin Krouse. Krouse had pled guilty in July to Criminal Mischief charges but failed to appear for sentencing on Thursday. Krouse was taken into custody without...
Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18. The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday’s from happening again? At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. […]
