msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
psychologytoday.com
AI Detects Parkinson’s Disease from Nocturnal Breathing
There are over 10 million people worldwide living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. A new study published in Nature Medicine shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can detect Parkinson’s disease and monitor its progression from nocturnal breathing. “This work provides evidence that...
A window to the brain: the retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
The retina has long been poeticised as the window to the soul, but research now shows it could be a window to the brain and act as an early warning system for cognitive decline. A growing body of research suggests the retina is thinner in people with Alzheimer’s disease, reflecting the cell loss that is a hallmark of the neurodegenerative disease. We investigated a group of middle-aged people who are part of the Dunedin Study, a comprehensive longitudinal project that has continued for five decades. We found people with thinner retinal nerve fibre layers (one of the cell layers in...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Healthline
Why Do People With Alzheimer's Disease Scratch or Pick Their Skin?
Cause of dementia in older adults. It causes a loss in cognitive function. Most people are aware of the cognitive issues of Alzheimer’s disease. Such issues include memory loss and personality changes. But it’s also possible for someone with Alzheimer’s to scratch or pick at their skin more frequently.
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
MedicalXpress
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today
What are the main symptoms of bile duct cancer?
Bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a rare form of cancer that affects the bile ducts. Two bile ducts in the human body connect the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine. They are important for digestion. Bile duct cancer can start. inside the liver — intrahepatic —...
psychologytoday.com
Can Tears Serve as a Biomarker for Alzheimer's Disease?
Basal tears are shed constantly, coating the eye with each blink. This chemical barrier acts as part of the immune system. A study has found that basal tears may provide a biomarker for Alzheimer's Disease. Collection of tears is non-invasive and may provide an early means of detecting the disorder.
Healthline
DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
Healthline
Advancing Rheumatoid Arthritis: Relieving Chronic Pain
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease marked by joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. RA can also lower mobility and flexibility in the affected joints. It usually begins in the small joints in the hands and feet. As RA advances, these symptoms can spread to other areas, including the:
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Probiotic Supplements Found to Ease Parkinson’s Constipation in Trial
Probiotic supplements were found to ease multiple measures of constipation in people with Parkinson’s disease in a small clinical trial. According to researchers, the use of such supplements also “significantly” improved quality of life for patients with constipation problems. “In this study, multi-strain probiotics were used to...
Healthline
Does Fucoidan Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a condition that affects the joints and organs in the body. It is an autoimmune condition. This means your immune system attacks your tissues. One significant sign of RA is inflammation. Recent studies suggest that fucoidan can reduce this symptom and help treat RA. Fucoidan is...
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
Healthline
Numbness, Muscle Pain, and Other RA Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) causes a number of painful symptoms, including stiffness, visible swelling, and deformation of the joints in the fingers and hands, if inflammation isn’t managed. Although joint pain and stiffness are the defining features of the condition, they are by no means the only symptoms of RA....
Healthline
Understanding Moderate to Severe Psoriatic Arthritis Flare-Ups
Some people who have psoriasis — a skin condition with itchy, scaly patches — develop a form of arthritis called psoriatic arthritis. This condition is characterized by joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. Many people who have psoriatic arthritis receive a diagnosis of psoriasis first, according to the National...
