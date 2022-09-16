Read full article on original website
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage, but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
‘Active shooter’ report at AHS called a hoax
ALAMOSA– Alamosa High School issued an “all clear” message on Facebook about 3:20 p.m. Monday after a call came into 911 dispatch that an active shooter was on campus about 20 minutes prior. All schools were immediately placed on lock down. Alamosa Police Chief Kenny Anderson and...
