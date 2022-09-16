Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
TTUHSC named a “2022 Great College to Work For®”
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program. This marks the third time the university has been recognized. The results, released in a special...
everythinglubbock.com
TTU K-12 announces new superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech again named among Great Colleges to Work For®
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — For the second straight year, Texas Tech University has been recognized as one of the best destinations in the country for employees with its ranking in the 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® program, one of the largest and most respected programs in the country that measures workplace factors in higher education.
everythinglubbock.com
Want a career in the medical field; consider the Surgical Technologists Program at SPC
LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains College at the Reese campus is bringing awareness to National Surgical Technologists week. They offer a 15 month program that has minimum requirements. For more information, you can go to their website at southplainscollege.edu or by reaching out to Kristie Cole, the Program Director at Kcole@southplainscollege.edu or 806-716-4643.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech University celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University will celebrate Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month (HLHM) from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion along with institutional partners and student organizations will host events for students, staff and faculty, as well as events open to the Lubbock community.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Christian University receives tenth consecutive recognition
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has been recognized for the tenth consecutive year as being a Great College to Work For by The Chronicle of Higher Education. The recognition is based on results from a random survey of LCU employees conducted in the spring by Modern Think.
everythinglubbock.com
Plainview Downtown, Main Street Program named as TDA President’s Award Finalists in 2 categories
The following is a press release from Texas Downtown via the City of Plainview:. AUSTIN and PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state.
‘We’re going to support them,’ Addiction recovery program at Texas Tech changing lives
LUBBOCK, Texas – For almost four decades, the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at Texas Tech University has been a safe place for students struggling with addiction. The center first opened in 1986 and was one of the first of it’s kind. Now, there are over 150 recovery programs like this across the country. George […]
Coach Joey McGuire talked to Bryce Ramirez after 2nd surgery, gives update on return to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained in the Raleigh area for medical attention after suffering a left lower leg fracture in Tech v. N.C. State game Saturday. Head coach Joey McGuire early Monday afternoon said he “just got off the phone” with Ramirez. He said Ramirez just got out of his second […]
everythinglubbock.com
It’s Motivational Monday with Dr. Binks
LUBBOCK, Texas—Do you ever feel pressure from others? Do you feel the pressure to be someone else other than just yourself? Dr. Binks has some answers to help remind us that its ok to just be ourselves.
KCBD
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez
RALEIGH, North Carolina (KCBD) - Texas Tech football player Bryce Ramirez will remain in Raleigh, North Carolina, until he can safely travel back to Texas, according to an update from Texas Tech Athletics. The junior linebacker suffered a serious fracture in his left leg during the first half of the...
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Hotel Motel Association rebrands as Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is excited to announce it has rebranded to the Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association. The new association will extend membership, advocacy and support to include all of tourism – hospitality, transportation, local attractions and entertainment. In their...
Texas Tech – Kansas State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+. Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10. Texas Tech is 9-13 in the […]
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian embracing the hate ahead of Longhorns' Week 4 game vs. Texas Tech
The No. 22 ranked Texas Longhorns will travel to Texas Tech this weekend in a Week 4 in-state rivalry that kicks off 2:30 p.m. CT. Both teams enter with a 2-1 record after Texas lost to Alabama in Week 2 and Texas Tech was beaten by NC State over the weekend. During his Monday afternoon press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about how he understands that Texas is not well-liked on the road, especially against an in-state rival.
everythinglubbock.com
Catholic Charities bring awareness to National Kinship month
LUBBOCK, Texas—There are over 250,000 kinship families in the state of Texas. Kinship means family members who are helping raise children who are not biologically theirs. Catholic Charities Kinship program offers support and resources for these families. They offer parent support groups and family engagement activities. Get more information at cclubbock.org, 806-765-8475.
fox34.com
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech soccer closes non-conference play with 2-0 win
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech earned the program’s 100th win at the John Walker Soccer Complex with Friday’s 2-0 over Fresno State. “It has been a fun journey,” head coach Tom Stone said. “There have been some great wins here, including this one. Fresno did a great job in the first half of putting us under some pressure.”
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock City Council hosting Special Recognition Ceremony on Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock City Council will honor selected community members, City employees and businesses Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at a Special Recognition Ceremony. Special Recognitions, once part of regular City Council meeting agendas, will be a quarterly offering and ceremony going forward. “[This]...
