Attorney General releases report on fatal Family Dollar shootout

By James Battaglia, George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following an investigation into the death of 24-year-old Simran Gordon, The Office of the Attorney General announced the officer who shot Gordon will not face criminal charges.

According to the AG’s investigation, on October 6, 2021, Gordon entered a Family Dollar on West Main Street and showed the employees a gun. He demanded those employees get him the money in the cash register and safe. One employee entered the code to the safe, which would then take five minutes to open. During that time, an employee in the back of the store called 911.

Two officers responded to the call and saw Gordon behind the counter. When they told Gordon to take his hands out of his pockets, he ran towards the back of the store.

The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, then police opened fire. The AG’s office said Gordon appeared to point his gun at an officer after he fell to the ground, at which point police shot him a final time.

“Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who fired was justified,” the report said, “and OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued against the officer.”

The investigation did admonish the Rochester Police Department for issuing statements in the wake of the shooting regarding Gordon being a suspect in multiple homicides.

“The statements were made in such a manner that the public could have inferred that the officers’ actions were justified due to Mr. Gordon’s alleged prior conduct,” the report said. “there is no evidence that the responding officers knew who Mr. Gordon was, and therefore prior conduct did not have an impact on the officers’ decision to use deadly physical force.”

“OSI recommends that at minimum, any statement made by a police department or law enforcement agency about a decedent’s alleged prior conduct must be well founded, appropriately framed as a mere allegation unless referring to a documented conviction, and prominently accompanied by a caution that the alleged prior conduct is not relevant to the officers’ conduct in the matter at hand.”

Statement from the attorneys for Simran Gordon

“We, and my client’s family, are deeply disappointed in the findings of the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) report on the death of Simran Gordon. While we understand the Attorney General’s position, that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who shot Mr. Gordon was justified, we will continue to seek justice for Simran, and pursue all legal courses of action on his and his family’s behalf, including potential civil liability and excessive force claims.”

Yousef Taha, Esq. & Eliot Dolby Shields, Esq.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

