Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 2 in U.S. for home listings seeing a price cut

Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic. Data also shows that Phoenix is No. 2 in U.S. for percentage of home listings seeing a price cut, with a staggering 43.1% of home listings in Metro Phoenix seeing a price cut.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ryan Meeks - Escape To Arizona

Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?

FOMC Meeting - Raising Fed Funds Rate and How This Can Affect Mortgage Rates. This week the Federal Reserve is set to meet and poised to increase the fed funds rate by 75 basis points - or 3/4 a percentage - in its fight against inflation. The fed funds rate is the rate banks lend to each other overnight. This directly affects short-term loans like credit cards, auto loans, or adjustable rate mortgages. This is said to be the fed's best tool in its fight against inflation and the objective is to create less demand, thereby decreasing the rate of inflation. If it costs banks more money to borrow, they must pass on this increase to their customers. Keep in mind that more personal items such as credit score/history go into setting the specific mortgage rate for any client.
PHOENIX, AZ
travelblog.org

Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona

Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district

PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall

Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

ASU panel talks housing crisis, some say regulation is needed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s no secret that the Valley’s population is exploding. And as more people choose to make Arizona home, there needs to be a way to ensure that those who have lived in our great state can remain here affordably while allowing newcomers to thrive.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

How interest rate hikes have cooled Phoenix's red-hot housing market

Camille Hartmetz is a realtor with HomeSmart Elite Group. She mostly sells homes in the popular Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix, and she has gotten good at adapting to a rapidly changing housing market here in recent years. It wasn’t so long ago that the Valley housing market was gangbusters...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America

When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
PHOENIX, AZ

