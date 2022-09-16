FOMC Meeting - Raising Fed Funds Rate and How This Can Affect Mortgage Rates. This week the Federal Reserve is set to meet and poised to increase the fed funds rate by 75 basis points - or 3/4 a percentage - in its fight against inflation. The fed funds rate is the rate banks lend to each other overnight. This directly affects short-term loans like credit cards, auto loans, or adjustable rate mortgages. This is said to be the fed's best tool in its fight against inflation and the objective is to create less demand, thereby decreasing the rate of inflation. If it costs banks more money to borrow, they must pass on this increase to their customers. Keep in mind that more personal items such as credit score/history go into setting the specific mortgage rate for any client.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO