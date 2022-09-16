Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 2 in U.S. for home listings seeing a price cut
Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic. Data also shows that Phoenix is No. 2 in U.S. for percentage of home listings seeing a price cut, with a staggering 43.1% of home listings in Metro Phoenix seeing a price cut.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?
FOMC Meeting - Raising Fed Funds Rate and How This Can Affect Mortgage Rates. This week the Federal Reserve is set to meet and poised to increase the fed funds rate by 75 basis points - or 3/4 a percentage - in its fight against inflation. The fed funds rate is the rate banks lend to each other overnight. This directly affects short-term loans like credit cards, auto loans, or adjustable rate mortgages. This is said to be the fed's best tool in its fight against inflation and the objective is to create less demand, thereby decreasing the rate of inflation. If it costs banks more money to borrow, they must pass on this increase to their customers. Keep in mind that more personal items such as credit score/history go into setting the specific mortgage rate for any client.
travelblog.org
Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona
Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
AZFamily
Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Phoenix New Times
Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall
Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
AZFamily
ASU panel talks housing crisis, some say regulation is needed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s no secret that the Valley’s population is exploding. And as more people choose to make Arizona home, there needs to be a way to ensure that those who have lived in our great state can remain here affordably while allowing newcomers to thrive.
azbigmedia.com
The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
kjzz.org
How interest rate hikes have cooled Phoenix's red-hot housing market
Camille Hartmetz is a realtor with HomeSmart Elite Group. She mostly sells homes in the popular Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix, and she has gotten good at adapting to a rapidly changing housing market here in recent years. It wasn’t so long ago that the Valley housing market was gangbusters...
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, rain chances start overnight with a 30 percent chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms stretching into your early Tuesday morning commute. Then, we'll...
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
Phoenix New Times
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America
When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
