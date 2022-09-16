ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

azbigmedia.com

The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
SURPRISE, AZ
azbex.com

200KSF Expansion Planned at Goodyear Mixed-use

The 90-acre mixed-use Canyon Trails Towne Center in Goodyear sold for $41M earlier this month and could soon be the focus of a 200KSF addition. Santa Cruz Seaside Company bought the existing site and 500KSF shopping center at the NEC of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road from TriGate Capital in an all-cash deal. Santa Cruz Seaside was represented by Erik Barbic and Nick Torres of SBA Commercial. TriGate was represented by Newmark’s Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark Inc.
GOODYEAR, AZ
kjzz.org

How interest rate hikes have cooled Phoenix's red-hot housing market

Camille Hartmetz is a realtor with HomeSmart Elite Group. She mostly sells homes in the popular Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix, and she has gotten good at adapting to a rapidly changing housing market here in recent years. It wasn’t so long ago that the Valley housing market was gangbusters...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
azbex.com

SRP Board OKs Continued Copper Crossing Development

The SRP Board of Directors voted to approve the first phase of a multi-phase continued development project at SRP’s Copper Crossing facility to create the “Copper Crossing Energy and Research Center.” The current site houses a 20MW solar facility that provides energy to SRP customers. The continued...
FLORENCE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America

When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
aviationtoday.com

Boeing Opens New Advanced Composite Fabrication Center For Future Combat Aircraft Work

MESA, Ariz. — Boeing on Monday opened a new $150 million facility in Mesa, Arizona for producing advanced composite components for future combat aircraft programs, which is set to become fully operational later this fall. The company said the 155,000-square foot secure Advanced Composite Fabrication Center (ACFC) will utilize...
MESA, AZ

