Boeing expands Mesa campus with new 150,000-square-foot fabrication center
Boeing announced this week that construction was completed on its advanced composite fabrication center, which will be home to the production of materials for future combat aircraft.
The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
200KSF Expansion Planned at Goodyear Mixed-use
The 90-acre mixed-use Canyon Trails Towne Center in Goodyear sold for $41M earlier this month and could soon be the focus of a 200KSF addition. Santa Cruz Seaside Company bought the existing site and 500KSF shopping center at the NEC of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road from TriGate Capital in an all-cash deal. Santa Cruz Seaside was represented by Erik Barbic and Nick Torres of SBA Commercial. TriGate was represented by Newmark’s Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark Inc.
How interest rate hikes have cooled Phoenix's red-hot housing market
Camille Hartmetz is a realtor with HomeSmart Elite Group. She mostly sells homes in the popular Coronado neighborhood in central Phoenix, and she has gotten good at adapting to a rapidly changing housing market here in recent years. It wasn’t so long ago that the Valley housing market was gangbusters...
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell
Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
SRP Board OKs Continued Copper Crossing Development
The SRP Board of Directors voted to approve the first phase of a multi-phase continued development project at SRP’s Copper Crossing facility to create the “Copper Crossing Energy and Research Center.” The current site houses a 20MW solar facility that provides energy to SRP customers. The continued...
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
He Sold Homemade Skateboards In a Phoenix Dorm. Now He Sells the Most Popular E-Bike in North America
When Levi Conlow sold homemade electric skateboards out of his Grand Canyon University dorm room in 2016, he didn’t know he’d end up on Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2022. After his first electric bicycle bombed at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show in 2018, he didn’t expect it would be the top-selling e-bike in all of North America just four years later.
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
PetSmart Employees in Phoenix Demand Change to Address Rising Dog Deaths, Work Conditions
Workers concerned about their wages and benefits, work environment, staffing, and the care of animals inside the stores of Phoenix-based PetSmart are increasing their pressure for change. United for Respect, a national nonprofit worker advocacy group, is expected to unveil a new billboard as soon as Tuesday on Interstate 17...
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
Rescue crews deploy drone to assist distressed hiker off trail in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A drone was heralded as a critical instrument used to rescue a distressed hiker in Scottsdale early on Saturday morning. According to a release by the Scottsdale Fire Department, paramedics piloted the drone 10 minutes after the incident was reported to locate a woman in her 60’s who was then taken off the trail on a UTV.
Phoenix real estate seeing shift from sellers market to buyers market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a new home? While prices have been sky-high for the past few months across the Valley, the market is cooling off and some homes are selling for less than what’s listed. That’s according to the latest Phoenix metro housing data from RE/MAX...
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
Boeing Opens New Advanced Composite Fabrication Center For Future Combat Aircraft Work
MESA, Ariz. — Boeing on Monday opened a new $150 million facility in Mesa, Arizona for producing advanced composite components for future combat aircraft programs, which is set to become fully operational later this fall. The company said the 155,000-square foot secure Advanced Composite Fabrication Center (ACFC) will utilize...
Bed Bath & Beyond Reveals List Of Store Closures: See The Arizona Locations
Here's the initial list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Arizona.
