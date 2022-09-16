Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State players who surprised in win vs. Toledo
Three games and three wins for No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes wrapped up the non-conference portion of their schedule on Saturday night in nearly the best way possible, defeating Toledo 77-21. While anyone involved in the program will tell you -- and many of them did after the game -- that there's still plenty of room for improvement, the Scarlet and Gray are where they want to be with Big Ten play on the horizon.
Badgers have an opportunity to make massive statement against third-ranked Buckeyes
MADISON, Wis. — Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard addressed the Wisconsin Badgers with a simple message on Monday after the team finished its first practice ahead of a massive challenge against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. According to running back Braelon Allen, Leonhard told the team: "We're not going...
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Huge young O-tackle loved ‘electric’ atmosphere, had ‘great’ Ohio State visit
A huge young offensive tackle was very impressed at the Buckeyes’ win over Toledo on Saturday night.
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh wants Guinness World Record for QB usage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team tested even the most loyal fan’s knowledge last Saturday as eight different quarterbacks earned snaps for the Wolverines during their blowout win over UConn. There was J.J. McCarthy, the starter, who completed 15 of 18 passes for...
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4
Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
Michigan ready for Big Ten season: ‘They know what time it is’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team dispatched Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut without too much trouble. Now the Big Ten season has arrived, and the energy is palpable during the Wolverines’ practices. “Win the next game, that’s always first and foremost,” Jim Harbaugh said Monday evening...
WATCH: Mike Leach recaps loss at LSU, looks ahead to Bowling Green matchup
On Monday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach held his weekly press conference. Leach looked back on the loss at LSU in last Saturday's SEC opener and also discussed the next foe in Bowling Green. The Bulldogs and Bowling Green are set for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium and it will be televised by the SEC Network.
MMQB Devin Gardner: ‘High-level quarterbacking’ from J.J. McCarthy
Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
Aaron Lewis emerging in first year as starting DE
Third-year defensive end Aaron Lewis came to Rutgers with a lot of promise as a one-time four-star prospect out of Williamstown High School in Williamstown, N.J. He transferred to Rutgers from Michigan after just one semester in Ann Arbor as an early enrollee in the class of 2020. Lewis played as part of the rotation the past two seasons but is now starting to emerge as a real force on the edge. Lewis led Rutgers with 11 tackles (2 TFLs) in a 16-14 win over Temple on Saturday and is now fifth on the team in tackles for the season.
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Injury updates, postgame reaction after Michigan beats UConn
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team blanked UConn, 59-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Big House. Blake Corum tied a program record with five rushing touchdowns, J.J. McCarthy went 15-for-18 for 214 yards as the starting quarterback and the fourth-ranked Wolverines took a 38-0 lead into halftime in a contest that was never really in question.
Emoni Bates out of jail on personal bond, suspended by Eastern Michigan after arrest on gun charges
Emoni Bates is out of the Washtenaw (Mich.) County Jail on a personal bond. Bates, 18, appeared in court Monday via Zoom after being arrested Sunday on two felony gun charges stemming from a traffic stop in Superior Charter Township, Michigan. Eastern Michigan announced Monday afternoon that Bates is "suspended automatically from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved."
247Sports
