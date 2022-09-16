ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Ohio State players who surprised in win vs. Toledo

Three games and three wins for No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes wrapped up the non-conference portion of their schedule on Saturday night in nearly the best way possible, defeating Toledo 77-21. While anyone involved in the program will tell you -- and many of them did after the game -- that there's still plenty of room for improvement, the Scarlet and Gray are where they want to be with Big Ten play on the horizon.
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4

Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
MMQB Devin Gardner: ‘High-level quarterbacking’ from J.J. McCarthy

Every Monday from 9am-10am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for The Monday Morning Quarterback. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting signal caller.
Aaron Lewis emerging in first year as starting DE

Third-year defensive end Aaron Lewis came to Rutgers with a lot of promise as a one-time four-star prospect out of Williamstown High School in Williamstown, N.J. He transferred to Rutgers from Michigan after just one semester in Ann Arbor as an early enrollee in the class of 2020. Lewis played as part of the rotation the past two seasons but is now starting to emerge as a real force on the edge. Lewis led Rutgers with 11 tackles (2 TFLs) in a 16-14 win over Temple on Saturday and is now fifth on the team in tackles for the season.
Emoni Bates out of jail on personal bond, suspended by Eastern Michigan after arrest on gun charges

Emoni Bates is out of the Washtenaw (Mich.) County Jail on a personal bond. Bates, 18, appeared in court Monday via Zoom after being arrested Sunday on two felony gun charges stemming from a traffic stop in Superior Charter Township, Michigan. Eastern Michigan announced Monday afternoon that Bates is "suspended automatically from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved."
