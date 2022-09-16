ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man found guilty on lesser charges in double murder trial in Norfolk

By Julie Millet, Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Nt7B_0hyTJYu400

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in connection with the death of two women in Norfolk was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Previous Coverage: Testimony wraps up in double murder trial in Norfolk

Michael Ebong was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Kelsey Paton and 36-year-old Sheena West. Both women were found dead at Ebong’s apartment several months apart in 2020. Ebong was also charged with the rape of a third woman, which he was found guilty of on Friday.

The families of the victims were emotional after the verdict came down. There was some disappointment that the jury found him guilty of the lesser charges.

“I wish it was more than manslaughter,” said Kathy Paton, Kelsey’s mother.

“I’m glad they reached a verdict, that he’s guilty, and that he’ll be off the street,” Paton said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Norfolk Police say Sheena West was found dead in November 2020 and Kelsey Paton was found dead in July 2020. Both of the women were discovered at Ebong’s apartment on Hillside Avenue in Norfolk.

Sentencing for Ebong is scheduled for December 29th.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Michael Williams
3d ago

The Justice System has been broken for a long time and as such this is the result for this Demon 👺 should have gotten Life without Parole ⚖️⚖️⚖️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud and identity theft, the Department of Justice said. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Shaneca Moseley, 39, took over the identity of a New Jersey resident identified in the release as C.J. between 2018 and 2020.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer …. Convicted felon from NC sentenced to more than 19 …. 6 residents, including 4 kids, displaced following …. Ashanti Alert issued for missing Newport News man. Left homeless after building condemnation, NN man …
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
RadarOnline

Video: Watch As Armed Suspects In Virginia Storm Elderly Residents' Home, Force Them Into Closet

Virginia police are currently searching for two men suspected of breaking into an elderly couple’s home last week and forcing the couple into a closet at gunpoint, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling incident initially took place on Wednesday, September 14, when two armed suspects stormed into the victims’ Portsmouth, Virginia home.According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the two men – believed to be 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. – broke into the home around 1:50 PM in the afternoon and held the residents at gunpoint before ordering them into a linen closet.The suspects then reportedly stole...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
virginiamercury.com

Former Virginia ABC employee pleads guilty in liquor leak case

A former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority employee pleaded guilty to a felony computer trespassing charge after he was implicated in an unusual scheme to sell agency inventory data to buyers looking for early intel on which stores would have hard-to-find bottles of bourbon, ABC officials announced Monday. Edgar Smith...
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on Creamer Rd. in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. 1 dead, 1 seriously injured following shooting on …. Upcoming virtual job fair seeking military veterans. 3 Hampton Roads organizations team up to help local …. Police investigating school threats across Hampton …. Dominion’s $15-a-month price hike gets final approval. 1 dead, another...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Schools across Hampton Roads receive false shooting threats

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Several schools across Hampton Roads received false threats of a shooter Monday morning. Virginia Beach dispatchers confirmed someone reported an active shooter at Ocean Lakes High School, but it turned out to be false. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is working to learn more.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy