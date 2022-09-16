Man found guilty on lesser charges in double murder trial in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in connection with the death of two women in Norfolk was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Michael Ebong was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Kelsey Paton and 36-year-old Sheena West. Both women were found dead at Ebong’s apartment several months apart in 2020. Ebong was also charged with the rape of a third woman, which he was found guilty of on Friday.

The families of the victims were emotional after the verdict came down. There was some disappointment that the jury found him guilty of the lesser charges.

“I wish it was more than manslaughter,” said Kathy Paton, Kelsey’s mother.

“I’m glad they reached a verdict, that he’s guilty, and that he’ll be off the street,” Paton said.

Norfolk Police say Sheena West was found dead in November 2020 and Kelsey Paton was found dead in July 2020. Both of the women were discovered at Ebong’s apartment on Hillside Avenue in Norfolk.

Sentencing for Ebong is scheduled for December 29th.

