Milford, CT

Bristol Press

Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more

BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford

At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry names its first teacher of the year

COVENTRY — Jennifer DuBois, a first-grade teacher at Coventry Grammar School, has always been inspired to become an educator. DuBois was recently recognized for her commitment to teaching by being named the town’s first-ever teacher of the year for 2023. When she was in first grade herself, DuBois...
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH

First ‘Gather New Haven’ brings together community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family fun, vendors, group fitness and cooking demos. That was all part of the first-ever “Gather New Haven” festival on Sunday. Over a dozen organizations put together a community event at De Gale Field, aiming to celebrate health, wellness and connections with nature. “Our mission is about cultivating our community […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford sees spike in new businesses: ‘Good news for the future’

MILFORD — The city is well on its way to exceeding last year’s 507 new business starts, according to Julie Nash, Milford’s director of economic and community development. Nash said as of July 2022, Milford had seen 469 new businesses come into the city. “We have doubled...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
HAMDEN, CT
restaurantclicks.com

Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour & Shelton Receive State Grants For Infrastructure Improvements

SEYMOUR-SHELTON — Seymour and Shelton were two of 77 municipalities to receive grants from the state’s Small Town Economic Assistance Program, according to a press release from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office on Monday. According to the governor’s office:. Seymour. : $500,000 in state funding is approved...
SHELTON, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven

For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
WEST HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Editorial: How do you like them (CT) apples?

↑ Thumbs up to apple picking. The annual fall tradition is a specialty in Connecticut, and not just at an orchard fresh off a national recognition. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield ranked No. 9 in the top United States destinations to go apple picking, according to results released at the beginning of the month from the review website Yelp. It’s a well-deserved honor. But the opportunities to pick apples can be found around the state, from the far reaches of Litchfield County to the more crowded environs in the state’s southwestern corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the finally cooling weather.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford child falls from third-story window

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford three-year-old fell from a third-floor window on Farmington Ave Saturday evening. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the condition of the toddler. West Hartford police and fire responded. If anyone witnessed the incident...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

