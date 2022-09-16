Read full article on original website
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Bristol Press
Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
Can We Get The Crazy Eight Back in Colonial Plaza Waterbury?
Have you heard that someone bought the Colonial Plaza in Waterbury? Not only that, but they have the commitment and the money to rehabilitate it. Exciting news, but only if we can convince them to bring the movie theater and Crazy Eight back, right?. I've been a patron of the...
NBC Connecticut
More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford
At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
Coventry names its first teacher of the year
COVENTRY — Jennifer DuBois, a first-grade teacher at Coventry Grammar School, has always been inspired to become an educator. DuBois was recently recognized for her commitment to teaching by being named the town’s first-ever teacher of the year for 2023. When she was in first grade herself, DuBois...
First ‘Gather New Haven’ brings together community
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family fun, vendors, group fitness and cooking demos. That was all part of the first-ever “Gather New Haven” festival on Sunday. Over a dozen organizations put together a community event at De Gale Field, aiming to celebrate health, wellness and connections with nature. “Our mission is about cultivating our community […]
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Hartford community gardening project honors activist
(WTNH) – A group has been serving Hartford for more than half a century. It was started by Betty Knox, a longtime philanthropist and activist, who served on the city council for six terms. Photojournalist Tom Parent shows us about the community gardening project in her name and how...
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
milfordmirror.com
Milford sees spike in new businesses: ‘Good news for the future’
MILFORD — The city is well on its way to exceeding last year’s 507 new business starts, according to Julie Nash, Milford’s director of economic and community development. Nash said as of July 2022, Milford had seen 469 new businesses come into the city. “We have doubled...
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
restaurantclicks.com
Hartford Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Hartford is Connecticut’s charming and historic capital city, with a wealth of iconic attractions. It’s home to Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s respective 19th-century mansions turned museums. Along with a rich history dating to 1635, Hartford has a centuries-old reputation for being one of the richest...
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Nationwide teacher shortage impacting kids and their classrooms
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven school district and union have agreed to a temporary fix to their teacher shortage. The plan would give teachers who pick up an extra class an additional 20% of their salary. So far, about 30 teachers have taken the district up on the offer.
New Haven Independent
Seymour & Shelton Receive State Grants For Infrastructure Improvements
SEYMOUR-SHELTON — Seymour and Shelton were two of 77 municipalities to receive grants from the state’s Small Town Economic Assistance Program, according to a press release from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office on Monday. According to the governor’s office:. Seymour. : $500,000 in state funding is approved...
connecticuthistory.org
Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven
For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: How do you like them (CT) apples?
↑ Thumbs up to apple picking. The annual fall tradition is a specialty in Connecticut, and not just at an orchard fresh off a national recognition. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield ranked No. 9 in the top United States destinations to go apple picking, according to results released at the beginning of the month from the review website Yelp. It’s a well-deserved honor. But the opportunities to pick apples can be found around the state, from the far reaches of Litchfield County to the more crowded environs in the state’s southwestern corner. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the finally cooling weather.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
New London, like other Connecticut cities and towns, is deciding how to spend National Opioid Settlement money from pharmaceutical companies.
West Hartford child falls from third-story window
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford three-year-old fell from a third-floor window on Farmington Ave Saturday evening. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is no word on the condition of the toddler. West Hartford police and fire responded. If anyone witnessed the incident...
Popular discount store opens new location in Connecticut
Homegoods, the popular home decor store, just opened a new location in Ridgefield, Connecticut. If you're like me, you love Homegoods for all of its fantastic home decor goodies. Well, guess what? They've just opened up a brand new store in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
