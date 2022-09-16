Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
Phoenix New Times
Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall
Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
azbex.com
Arizona Construction Gained 3,700 Jobs in August
Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.5% in August, up from 3.3% in July, according to the latest report published by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The national rate also increased to 3.7%, up from 3.5%. In Aug. 2021, the state had a seasonally adjusted rate of...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
AZFamily
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices
Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000 from the city. Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night near 23rd...
East Valley Tribune
Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods
Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
scottsdale.org
McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50
Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
azpm.org
Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition
A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most. But...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
East Valley Tribune
QC nearing completion of big water deal
Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm system bringing cooler air and rain to Arizona this week
PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system approaching from the west that will bring cooler air and rain to Arizona this week. Here in the Valley, rain chances start overnight with a 30 percent chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms stretching into your early Tuesday morning commute. Then, we'll...
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an Invasion
In a surprise announcement, the Phoenix Police Department posted a tweet that the U.S. Army will be "conducting essential military training in areas around Phoenix and Peoria between Sept. 20 and 22."
travelblog.org
Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona
Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
