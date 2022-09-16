ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments

AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall

Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district

PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Construction Gained 3,700 Jobs in August

Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.5% in August, up from 3.3% in July, according to the latest report published by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The national rate also increased to 3.7%, up from 3.5%. In Aug. 2021, the state had a seasonally adjusted rate of...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Concours d’Elegance seeks the Valley’s hottest rods

Arizona Concours d’Elegance is set to return to the Valley In January with 100 select automobiles that will roll onto the fresh grass of what will be the renovated Scottsdale Civic Center. The show will not only be the first significant event to be hosted at the renovated Civic...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

McCormick Ranch thinking young at 50

Celebrating its golden anniversary next weekend, Scottsdale’s first master-planned community is preparing for a new generation of residents who are discovering the joys of living in McCormick Ranch. The 3,116-acre community is home to 24,000 residents and comprises seven square miles from Indian Bend Road north to Shea Boulevard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
travelblog.org

Day 2 - Los Angeles - California to Phoenix - Arizona

Alarm went off at 6am and after having had a pretty good sleep and figuring out how to turn the stupid shower on we went down for the complimentary breakfast which they were actually charging non IHG members USD 20- each. I had a light breakfast with some cereal bran...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments

