Penn State has been a team that has trended upward fairly quickly from the national perspective this season. After three wins, highlighted by last weekend’s blowout at Auburn, the Nittany Lions have made a quick climb up in the national rankings with the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 after starting the season outside the top 25. And Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY has Penn State moving up in his latest re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams this season. Myerberg has consistently had Penn State higher in his personal ranking than the national polls, so it is...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO