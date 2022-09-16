ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

messenger-news.com

Sunday Sit-Down

This is a series of reports the Messenger will be doing each Sunday about local pastors in our area. To see the full interview, check out the video online at the end of this article. The Messenger would like to thank Cutshaw Chevrolet in Grapeland for sponsoring this week’s edition.
CROCKETT, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 16-19

Deputies charged Christina Leah Cantrell, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Cantrell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond. Deputies charged Brian Castro, 19, of Dallas, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Castro was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $14,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Grapeland, TX
messenger-news.com

Locals Rally to Raise Money for Gaylon Cook

CROCKETT – Many Crockett residents held a fundraising luncheon to help local man Gaylon Cook who was recently injured working in the oil industry. The barbecue lunch was held at the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett Friday, Sept. 16. Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction and...
CROCKETT, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Family Crisis Center Shows Off New Office to Chamber of Commerce

CROCKETT – The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly mid-morning coffee meeting Thursday, Sept. 15 at the newly renovated offices of the Crockett Family Crisis Center. The Center was happy to invite local dignitaries, Chamber members and residents to show off their new offices at 1512 East...
CROCKETT, TX
KWTX

East Texas native competing in national mullet championship

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down

Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Youth Soccer Association Kicks off Season

CROCKETT – The Crockett Youth Soccer Association (CYSA) is inviting residents to come enjoy the games each Saturday as the players take to the pitch in their newly arrived uniforms. The association has been playing since 1998 and played all the way through COVID – helping kids have fun...
CROCKETT, TX
Obituaries
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas State Forest Festival kicks off for 2022

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin. Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions. This is the 38th year of the festival. […]
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Grapeland City Council Votes to Lower Taxes

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland City Council met twice this week to go over plans for upcoming events and to vote for a reduction in taxes. At the Tuesday, Sept. 13 stated meeting, Grapeland Mayor Michael Woody called the meeting to order and reports were received from various city departments. The Grapeland police department reported receiving 93 calls with 16 arrests – down again for the second previous month. The Fire Department reported 18 calls during the previous month.
GRAPELAND, TX
KICKS 105

Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open

That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

