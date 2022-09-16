Read full article on original website
messenger-news.com
Sunday Sit-Down
This is a series of reports the Messenger will be doing each Sunday about local pastors in our area. To see the full interview, check out the video online at the end of this article. The Messenger would like to thank Cutshaw Chevrolet in Grapeland for sponsoring this week’s edition.
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 16-19
Deputies charged Christina Leah Cantrell, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Cantrell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond. Deputies charged Brian Castro, 19, of Dallas, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Castro was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $14,000.
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
messenger-news.com
Locals Rally to Raise Money for Gaylon Cook
CROCKETT – Many Crockett residents held a fundraising luncheon to help local man Gaylon Cook who was recently injured working in the oil industry. The barbecue lunch was held at the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett Friday, Sept. 16. Guests were encouraged to participate in the silent auction and...
East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
messenger-news.com
Crockett Family Crisis Center Shows Off New Office to Chamber of Commerce
CROCKETT – The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly mid-morning coffee meeting Thursday, Sept. 15 at the newly renovated offices of the Crockett Family Crisis Center. The Center was happy to invite local dignitaries, Chamber members and residents to show off their new offices at 1512 East...
KWTX
East Texas native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
Motorcyclist Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the city officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Lufkin. The officials stated that a motorcyclist suffered a severe leg injury following a crash at the intersection of Atkinson Drive and [..]
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
kwhi.com
THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
5-week-old Cherokee County infant still missing 2 years later
WELLS, Texas (KETK) – It has been two years since a 5-week-old infant went missing in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said there are no new leads on the Armaidre Argumon case. The baby disappeared on Sept. 18, 2020. He was last seen in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells […]
Jacksonville man arrested after flipping stolen 4-wheeler during pursuit
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was arrested after being pursued by deputies and used a four-wheeler to flee. Deputies were patrolling the area of CR 1519 when they reported to have observed a man riding a four-wheeler. Officials said when they tried to stop him, the man fled south on FM 768. […]
messenger-news.com
Crockett Youth Soccer Association Kicks off Season
CROCKETT – The Crockett Youth Soccer Association (CYSA) is inviting residents to come enjoy the games each Saturday as the players take to the pitch in their newly arrived uniforms. The association has been playing since 1998 and played all the way through COVID – helping kids have fun...
Texas State Forest Festival kicks off for 2022
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin. Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions. This is the 38th year of the festival. […]
KLTV
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend said she shot him after getting into a physical altercation. According to an affidavit, Amanda Reynolds is charged with murder in the death of John Carnahan. The affidavit says on Thursday, Sept. 15...
messenger-news.com
Grapeland City Council Votes to Lower Taxes
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland City Council met twice this week to go over plans for upcoming events and to vote for a reduction in taxes. At the Tuesday, Sept. 13 stated meeting, Grapeland Mayor Michael Woody called the meeting to order and reports were received from various city departments. The Grapeland police department reported receiving 93 calls with 16 arrests – down again for the second previous month. The Fire Department reported 18 calls during the previous month.
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
