Little change seen at Boulder Lake Fire

MISSOULA - The Boulder Lake Fire northeast of Missoula has grown slightly from 1,800 acres to 1,831 acres, according to the Friday update.

The lightning-sparked blaze is burning primarily in the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

Fire managers report that recent cooler and wetter weather has helped to moderate fire behavior.

MTN News

The south side of the fire is still producing smoke and some fire activity, including smoldering and creeping fire behavior.

The Gold Creek Cabin remains unburned.

Closed Areas

Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake, and Gold Creek Lake

Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).



Closed Trails

Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake

Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail

Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake

Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333

Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333

Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.



Closed Roads