ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Little change seen at Boulder Lake Fire

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azjdR_0hyTJBqb00

MISSOULA - The Boulder Lake Fire northeast of Missoula has grown slightly from 1,800 acres to 1,831 acres, according to the Friday update.

The lightning-sparked blaze is burning primarily in the Rattlesnake Wilderness.

Fire managers report that recent cooler and wetter weather has helped to moderate fire behavior.

MTN News

The south side of the fire is still producing smoke and some fire activity, including smoldering and creeping fire behavior.

The Gold Creek Cabin remains unburned.

Closed Areas

  • Access is closed to Boulder Lake, Fly Lake, and Gold Creek Lake
  • Gold Creek Cabin (Forest Service structure).

Closed Trails

  • Boulder Lake Trail #333, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Road #4323 to milepost 5.4 at Boulder Lake
  • Boulder Point Trail #334, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #333 to milepost 0.2 at the end of the trail
  • Fly Lake Trail #336, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Trail #518 to milepost 1.3 at Fly Lake
  • Porcupine Creek Trail #504, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Rattlesnake Creek Trail #515 to milepost 4.1 at its junction with Trail #333
  • Gold Creek Trail #518, from milepost 0.0 at trailhead on Road #16859 to milepost 4.9 at its junction with Trail #333
  • Gold Cabin (Lower Gold Ridge) Trail #519, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #518 to the end of the trail.

Closed Roads

  • Gold Creek Road NFSR #126, from milepost 10.1 at its junction with Road #2118 to the end of the road at milepost 12.5
  • Gold Ridge Road NFSR #2118, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Creek Road #126 to milepost 3.4 at the gate
  • Gold Ridge Meadows Road NFSR #2121, from milepost 0.0 at junction with Gold Ridge Road #2118 to milepost 4.3 at the gate
  • Upper Gold Peak Spur NFSR #16859, from junction with Road #2121 to the end of the road at milepost 1.2.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood

This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates

MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Linus Travel#What To Do#Ridge Road#Gold Peak#Mtn News#The Gold Creek Cabin#Areas Access#Road 4323#Gold R
KSEN AM 1150

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

USDA Forest Service announces deputy regional foresters

MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service Northern Region announced one of two of the region’s deputy regional foresters. Ben South has been appointed to the region’s deputy position and is currently Dakota Prairie Grasslands supervisor in Bismarck, N.D. USDA Forest Service released the following:. USDA Forest Service...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy