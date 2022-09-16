Road Rage Shooter Fires At Vehicle 4x In Central PA: Police

The sedan involved in the road rage shooting. Photo Credit: Swatara Township police

A car was shot at and hit during a road rage incident in central Pennsylvania on Friday, August 26, police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 16.

The people in the grey four-door sedan pictured, fired shots from within their vehicle and struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/State Route 322 at approximately 10:24 a.m., as stated in the release.

The photographs of the sedan were captured on video surveillance in Derry Township after the shooting, according to Swatara police.

The investigation into this shooting continues and "the public's assistance is requested in an effort to identify the suspects," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police Det. Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.