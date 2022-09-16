Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady noticeably frustrated on sidelines as Bucs struggle against New Orleans
In year 1 under Todd Bowles, the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers offense has shown its fair share of struggles in the young season. Brady has been visibly upset with his crew’s performance so far after being unable to reach the end zone through three quarters in Week 2 against the Saints.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against
Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released
The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for trio of Buckeye defenders
Ryan Day and Ohio State rolled in a big way during Week 3, piling up the yardage and the points with a 77-21 win over Toledo. CJ Stroud and the starting offense were electric before finally giving way to the reserves with the game well in hand. Unfortunately, Ohio State’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State trolls Auburn's TP celebration on social media following blowout win
For the second consecutive season, No. 22 Penn State has defeated Auburn as the social media page of the Nittany Lions trolls Auburn after the win. Penn State had a huge second-half performance by defeating Auburn on the road, 41-12. For those unaware, Auburn fans have a longstanding tradition of...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
saturdaytradition.com
Appalachian State QB helped fans storm the field following Hail Mary win over Troy
Appalachian State is becoming the darling of college football very quickly. The Mountaineers are a 63-61 shootout from being 3-0 on the season, but will settle for 2-1 after beating Texas A&M and, more recently, Troy on a last second Hail Mary. Quarterback Chase Brice, mere moment after winning the...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to Washington's win over No. 11 Michigan State
No. 11 Michigan State entered Saturday as a slight underdog against Washington, and the Huskies didn’t disappoint. Washington beat Michigan State 39-28 Saturday night. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 24-of-40 passes with 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk caught 3 of Penix’s touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location
It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
saturdaytradition.com
Ronnie Bell's ridiculous one-handed TD attempt ruled incomplete
Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell showed some insane effort on a touchdown attempt, but his catch was ruled incomplete. Bell fought threw the contact and extended his arm out to wrangle the ball in, but the referees said it hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete. Despite the ruling, Bell still showed some insane athleticism on the play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer contacted regarding Nebraska head coaching vacancy, per report
Urban Meyer’s name has been in the news for the Nebraska head coaching job opening up, and he has since been contacted by the Huskers about the position. According to a report from Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports, Nebraska contacted the former head coach during its process of determining candidates. That report surfaced Saturday with Meyer already in Lincoln as part of the FOX broadcast crew for the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma showdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Brady spins beautiful go-ahead TD for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michigan’s own Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense have finally broken through and put together a 9-play, 80-yard drive for a score against the Saints. Brady threaded the needle to the deep-right corner of the end zone, falling right into the hands of Breshad Perriman for the score.
Comments / 0