It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO