Kansas City, MO

saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against

Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released

The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status for trio of Buckeye defenders

Ryan Day and Ohio State rolled in a big way during Week 3, piling up the yardage and the points with a 77-21 win over Toledo. CJ Stroud and the starting offense were electric before finally giving way to the reserves with the game well in hand. Unfortunately, Ohio State’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans react to Washington's win over No. 11 Michigan State

No. 11 Michigan State entered Saturday as a slight underdog against Washington, and the Huskies didn’t disappoint. Washington beat Michigan State 39-28 Saturday night. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 24-of-40 passes with 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk caught 3 of Penix’s touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Michigan...
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location

It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ronnie Bell's ridiculous one-handed TD attempt ruled incomplete

Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell showed some insane effort on a touchdown attempt, but his catch was ruled incomplete. Bell fought threw the contact and extended his arm out to wrangle the ball in, but the referees said it hit the ground and it was ruled incomplete. Despite the ruling, Bell still showed some insane athleticism on the play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer contacted regarding Nebraska head coaching vacancy, per report

Urban Meyer’s name has been in the news for the Nebraska head coaching job opening up, and he has since been contacted by the Huskers about the position. According to a report from Dennis Dodd with CBS Sports, Nebraska contacted the former head coach during its process of determining candidates. That report surfaced Saturday with Meyer already in Lincoln as part of the FOX broadcast crew for the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma showdown.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
BOULDER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Brady spins beautiful go-ahead TD for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Michigan’s own Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense have finally broken through and put together a 9-play, 80-yard drive for a score against the Saints. Brady threaded the needle to the deep-right corner of the end zone, falling right into the hands of Breshad Perriman for the score.
TAMPA, FL

