Curaleaf opens marijuana dispensary on Airport Road in Lehigh County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new marijuana dispensary is open in Lehigh County. Curaleaf Allentown, at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, held a "soft opening" on Saturday. Soft openings provide a preview of a store and help management evaluate operations. A ceremonial grand opening will be held Sept. 29.
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
Palmerton, Jim Thorpe mayors help food pantries
Palmerton Area High School students assist Jim Thorpe Mayor Michael Sofranko, far left, and Palmerton Mayor Don Herrmann, far right, in collecting canned goods before the Palmerton-Jim Thorpe football game Friday night. The canned goods will be distributed between the food pantries in both communities. As a result of the 54-29 Blue Bomber victory in the game, Sofranko will have to wear Palmerton attire at Jim Thorpe’s next council meeting, Oct. 13, to pay off a friendly wager he made with Herrmann. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Schuylkill County non-profit holds annual candlelit walk
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The goal of one Schuylkill County non-profit is to raise awareness about drug addiction and overdose. “There is always hope. You can recover, there is help. There’s a support system, you know. Whatever you think you don’t have, you actually do have with us,” said Tammy Rusnock-Kline, a volunteer for Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet.
State police reports
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks charged two people with harassment after they were called to Red Pine Road in Chestnuthill Township at on Aug. 27. Charged are Bartholomew Lyons, 32, and Nena Rugar, 23, both of Simpson. Police said the victims are a 27-year-old woman and a 59-year-old...
Investigation into Vision Home Builders ongoing
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a Columbia County home building business that abruptly closed in April. Customers of Vision Home Builders near Berwick say they are out tens of thousands of dollars with unfinished or never started homes. They reached out to the I-Team to […]
Monroe County crashes
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
$1 million lottery winner sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — A store in Carbon County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. The Boyer’s Food Markets store in Lansford gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Watch live...
Scratch-Off Worth $1 Million Sold in Carbon County
A scratch-off worth $1 million was recently sold in Carbon County. Acccording to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertsch Street in Lansford sold the winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch Off. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. No word on...
State police at Bethlehem
Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-19
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. MONROE COUNTY, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Tamaqua library announces events
• The Tamaqua Public Library announces its new hours. Monday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • The library will offer...
Lane restriction scheduled on I-81 northbound
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday night. The lane restriction will begin at mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The work is scheduled to take place through Thursday, September 22. Construction will take place nightly from 7:00 […]
Mahoning Valley fire company holds celebration
The 17th annual Celebration of Community held Saturday on the grounds of Mahoning Valley Fire Company had some ancillary purposes. Mahoning Valley Assistant Fire Chief Jay Michalik said the main reason was to say thank you to the Mahoning Valley community for its support. Michalik said it also:. • Served...
Stroud Township Junior Firefighter Division
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teens in the Poconos have the opportunity to train as a firefighter, thanks to one local volunteer fire department’s program. Igniting the flame for recruiting firefighters is a huge battle for fire departments across the country. At the Monroe County, Firemen’s Association Training Facility in Stroudsburg teens are suiting […]
Basket raffle benefits Weatherly library
The Weatherly Area Community Library basket raffle is Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Packer Township Municipal building, 2234 Hudson Drive, Weatherly. Drawing begins at 1 p.m. Preview Night is Friday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at that time. Winners need not be present.
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
Schuylkill historical society upcoming events
The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.
