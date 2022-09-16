ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll released

The AP Top 25 is out following an exciting week of college football. It wasn’t as filled with drama as Week 3, but there was still plenty of excitement to go around. Sorry, Boilermaker fans. 3 B1G teams made the cut for the Top 25 preceding Week 4, including...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names the 'best fanbase' he's ever coached against

Urban Meyer has been around the block. The former Florida and Ohio State coach has faced a good amount of the Division 1 college football teams across his 18 years as a college head coach. Meyer was on-location in Lincoln for FOX Big Noon Kickoff’s coverage ahead of Nebraska’s bout against No. 6 Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC

Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status for trio of Buckeye defenders

Ryan Day and Ohio State rolled in a big way during Week 3, piling up the yardage and the points with a 77-21 win over Toledo. CJ Stroud and the starting offense were electric before finally giving way to the reserves with the game well in hand. Unfortunately, Ohio State’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location

It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter

UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen. Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing." "Troy- How is this even possible???" the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: College Football's Most 'Miserable' Fan Base Named

Things are going from bad to worse for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program. On Sunday, the Tigers topped Dan Wolken's weekly "Misery Index" rankings. With the USA Today writer saying that Harsin has turned Auburn into "a bad and boring football team." Things will probably get better for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH

