Alaska State

WFAE

Battered by Hurricane Fiona, this is what a blackout looks like across Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona is nearing the northern coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday after causing flash flooding, mudslides and an island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday , the category 1 hurricane was 10 miles southeast of Samaná, a coastal town in the northeast Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph. The storm is forecast to travel near or east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.
WFAE

Most of Puerto Rico is still without power as Fiona reaches the Dominican Republic

Hurricane Fiona is nearing the northern coast of the Dominican Republic on Monday after causing flash flooding, mudslides and an island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico. As of 11 a.m. ET on Monday , the category 1 hurricane was 10 miles southeast of Samaná, a coastal town in the northeast Dominican Republic, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and was moving northwest at 8 mph. The storm is forecast to travel near or east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.
WFAE

How to help people in Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona

After Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, residents are recovering from the heavy rain and lashing winds that caused an island-wide blackout over the weekend. As of Monday night, more than 1.3 million residents across the island were still without power. President Joe Biden declared an...
WFAE

Puerto Rico is without electricity as Hurricane Fiona pummels the island

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon, as the entire island continues to reel from the knockout of its electricity grid. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the damage on the island is "catastrophic in many areas," calling it a "very delicate and sad situation." Heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding was continuing across the island Sunday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
WFAE

Family Dollar recalls Colgate products that were improperly stored

Family Dollar says it's recalling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste sold across 11 states due to the products being stored outside of its recommended temperature requirements. In a recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected items impact Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash products. The...
WFAE

In Florida, the governor resurrects an ugly slice of Southern history

Let’s start this morning with a short history lesson. In the early 60s, some white supremacists in the South were deeply upset that certain people in the government were trying to make life better for Black Americans. So they hatched a plan. They would put Black families on buses and send them up North to live. They called it the Reverse Freedom Rides.
WFAE

Migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard are being rehoused in Cape Cod

The 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard this week have been moved again. They're now on a military base on Cape Cod, where Massachusetts authorities say they can be better cared for. Member station WBUR's Simon Rios talked to several migrants, and he joins us now. Simon, thanks for being with us.
WFAE

NC budget director Perusse to retire; Walker is successor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Charlie Perusse, who served as North Carolina state budget director for three Democratic governors, including current Gov. Roy Cooper, is retiring this fall, Cooper announced Monday. Succeeding Perusse as budget director will be Kristin Walker, the current chief deputy within the Office of State Budget...
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

