Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail qualifies pair from 5A Northern Region

BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday. Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota

Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
CBS Denver

Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
9NEWS

2 girls say former soccer coach touched them inappropriately

LITTLETON, Colo. — A 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl came forward this summer to report that a longtime soccer coach touched them inappropriately over a period of months, according to an arrest affidavit from the Littleton Police Department. Littleton police said James William Bain, 72, worked as a...
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?

Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
KDVR.com

Several Denver bars rebroadcasting queen's funeral Monday

DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW. While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal...
