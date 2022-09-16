Read full article on original website
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Aurora may ban use of chemical restraintsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easierDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
RTD participates in Rail Safety Week to spread information on death, injury preventionHeather WillardDenver, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail qualifies pair from 5A Northern Region
BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday. Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado AD issues statement on coach Karl Dorrell following blowout loss to Minnesota
Colorado football has not looked good in 2022, and that is definitely putting things mildly. The Buffs were drilled by Minnesota with the final score sitting at 49-7. That loss dropped Colorado to 0-3 on the season with the other two losses coming to TCU and Air Force, all by large margins. The Week 3 loss to the Gophers was not the final straw for head coach Karl Dorrell, but it did land a statement from Colorado AD Rick George.
Final heat wave of summer abruptly ends mid-week
The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
National Cheeseburger Day: Top rated burgers in Denver, across Colorado
Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a delicious, cheesy patty, look no further.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s star machinery operators giddy up for national plow-driving competition
AURORA | Aurora will send three of its best heavy equipment operators to snow under the competition at the National Snow Roadeo — a precision plow-driving event coming to Loveland later this month. When winter weather threatens Aurora’s streets, the city dispatches its team of plow drivers, who work...
2 girls say former soccer coach touched them inappropriately
LITTLETON, Colo. — A 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl came forward this summer to report that a longtime soccer coach touched them inappropriately over a period of months, according to an arrest affidavit from the Littleton Police Department. Littleton police said James William Bain, 72, worked as a...
Cafe Rio Plans More Colorado Expansion
The lauded Mexican grill is in the early stages of negotiation regarding more Centennial State locations
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Spears Leaving KCNC-TV: Where Is the Denver Meteorologist Going?
Denver residents have relied on Chris Spears for all the latest weather updates for almost a decade. Now Chris Spears is leaving KCNC-TV and the broadcasting industry for a new phase of his life. The meteorologist announced his departure from CBS4 in September 2022, but his plans were a long time in the making. His viewers wonder where he is going next and if they will still see him on television. Here’s where you can catch Chris Spears.
denverite.com
Community events in Montbello, Five Points and other neighborhoods will bring Denver together this weekend
Welcome to the weekend! Denver is hosting a slew of events this weekend, including some for Oktoberfest, but if you’re looking for something more neighborhood-ly, we have you covered. The Montbello neighborhood is hosting its annual Montbello Alive! event, which celebrates the rich history, diversity and resiliency of the...
Fire tears through Denver homeless camp
According to the Denver Fire Department, crews were called to the regulated homeless Safe Outdoor Space located near 8th Avenue and Elati Street where a fire had sparked up, destroying several tents.
Jeffco taxpayers will see additional TABOR checks
Taxpayers in Jefferson County will get some money back in their pockets from the county, thanks to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as TABOR.
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
KDVR.com
Several Denver bars rebroadcasting queen’s funeral Monday
DENVER (KDVR) – Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be 4 a.m. Mountain Standard Time Monday, to be broadcast by the BBC and many outlets throughout the world. It will also be streamed on FOX31 NOW. While many Denver bars have in the past broadcast live 5 a.m. royal...
Highway 7 in Thornton closed due to crash, cyclist hospitalized
A crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist has resulted in the extended closure if Highway 7 at Colorado Boulevard.
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Aurora’s winging-it lawmakers impede real progress by peddling more partisan snake oil
There’s real danger for Aurora — and every other Colorado town and community — from a surge in political theater substituting for legislation posed by jejune lawmakers and others too timid to reject this growing dangerous absurdity. Welcome to Aurora in 2022, suffering this week under yet...
Video: School board director gets speeding ticket in school zone
FOX31 has received body camera video from when Denver school board director Auon'tai Anderson was issued a speeding ticket in a school zone.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora council to talk about car part theft, paramedics’ use of sedatives and Houston trip on Monday
AURORA | A full docket awaits Aurora City Council members Monday night for a study session, including a spectrum of items related to public safety and homelessness. The group’s agenda includes a proposal to tighten regulations on the resale of gift cards as well as catalytic converters. Catalytic converters...
No one seems to know who owns this Denver bridge, but everyone's mad about it
DENVER — A pedestrian bridge in Denver is closed because it needs repairs, but repairs can't happen because no one seems to know who owns the bridge. Denverite first reported on the frustration over the closure of the bridge that crosses Cherry Creek where Delgany Street dead-ends. “It’s well-loved...
